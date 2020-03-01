State wrestling championships results
Class 4A

Team: Green River, 208.5; Kelly Walsh, 207; Cheyenne East, 202; Thunder Basin, 189; Natrona County, 185; Sheridan, 156; Evanston, 100.5; Rock Springs, 100; Cheyenne Central, 84; Gillette, 74; Cheyenne South, 35; Laramie, 33

Championship matches

106: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Colt Welsh, She, 8-5

113: Dominic Martinez, GR, dec Landon Trujillo, CE, 7-2

120: Clayson Mele, GR, pin Amos Solano, CE, 3:55

126: Kade Flores, GR dec Hunter Goodwin, She, 3-2

132: Jace Palmer, KW, dec Reese Osborne, She, 9-6

138: Cyruss Meeks, NC, dec Noah Hone, KW, 5-2

145: Analu Benabise, KW, maj dec Kaeden Wilcox, NC, 9-1

152: Warren Carr, TB, pin Sam Henderson, KW, 3:31

160: Kevin Anderson, KW, dec Jackson Hesford, CE, 6-4

170: Hayden Crow, She, pin Rigden Wagstaff, Eva, 5:20

182: Payton Tucker, GR, maj dec Vincent Genatone, NC, 9-0

195: Kole Kraus, KW, maj dec Kaden Lloyd, GR, 15-7

220: Bradley Whitright, CE, pin Phoenix Buske, KW, 4:47

285: AJ Kelly, RS, dec Dalton McInerney, TB, 7-6

Class 3A

Team: Star Valley, 244; Douglas, 198; Worland, 168.5; Powell, 158.5; Lyman, 117; Cody, 116; Pinedale, 107.5; Burns-Pine Bluffs, 94; Riverton, 87; Rawlins, 69; Buffalo, 59; Wheatland, 56.5; Lander, 47; Jackson, 46; Mountain View, 40; Torrington, 30

Championship matches

106: Colt Nicholson, Pow, pin Anthony Martinez, Wor, 3:34

113: Sefton Douglass, Lym, dec Jacob Guild, SV, 5-3

120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, dec Waylon Nelson, SV, 3-2

126: Cody Phelps, Pin, maj dec Winston Green, SV, 10-2

132: Lane Ewing, Dou, maj dec Brayden Andrews, SV, 12-4

138: Kale Corely, N/U, pin Zain Fitzgerald, Cod, 3:12

145: Ridge Briggs, Riv, pin Hagen Lamoreauz, Lym, 2:24

152: Seth Horton, Pow, dec Clay Reiner, Buf, 5-2

160: Luke Goncalves, Wor, pin Seth DeWitt, Whe, 0:57

170: Jack Sweeney, Ln, pin Bo Dearcorn, Pow, 3:22

182: Charlie Beaudrie, Cod, dec David Walker, SV, 11-5

195: Trent Clark, SV, dec Ben Banville, B/PB, 8-5

220: Cody Pinkerton, Dou, pin Carson Olsen, Pow, 5:02

285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Hunter Pope, Buf, 1:29

Class 2A

Team: Moorcroft, 203.5; Lovell, 137; Shoshoni, 129; Cokevill, 119; Southeast, 117.5; Thermopolis, 114; Wright, 113.5; Greybull-Riverside, 112; Kemmerer, 110; Wind River, 104; Hulett, 96.5; Lusk, 81.5; Glenrock, 80.5; Big Piney, 76.5; Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 57; Rocky Moutain, 46.5; Tongue River, 31; Sundance, 26; Saratoga, 21.5; Hanna, 14; Dubois, 4; Wyoming Indian, 3

Championship matches

106: Colton Coffman, Lus, maj dec KC Gibson, WR, 16-5

113: Brock Blevins, SE, dec Kaleb Fila, BP, 7-5

120: Connor Vickrey, Kem, sv-1 Cael Thompson, Cok, 7-5

126: Quinton Hecker, Lov, dec Preston Seamands, Wri, 5-2

132: Dawson Schramm, Kem, tech fall Dustin Simmons, Glk, 2:59

138: Felipe Gaytan, G/R, dec Asher Nicholson, Lov, 7-5

145: Parker Seeley, Mor, dec Roedy Farrell, The, 9-5

152: Tryston Truempler, Sho, dec Kyle Breen, TR, 10-5

160: Wes Teichert, Cok, pin Hunter Garoutte, Mor, 5:35

170: Emery Bemis, Lus, pin Joseph Kennah, Hul 1:08

182: Rowdy Pfeil, Mor, tech fall Riley Shaffer, The, 5:16

195: Tate Carson, SE, dec Colton Befus, WR, 8-4

220: Logan Cole, The, dec Parker Schlater, Mor, 4-2

285: Coy Trainor, Lov, pin Will Baker, SE, 3:38





