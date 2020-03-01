State wrestling championships results

Class 4A
Team: Green River, 208.5; Kelly Walsh, 207; Cheyenne East, 202; Thunder Basin, 189; Natrona County, 185; Sheridan, 156; Evanston, 100.5; Rock Springs, 100; Cheyenne Central, 84; Gillette, 74; Cheyenne South, 35; Laramie, 33
Championship matches
106: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Colt Welsh, She, 8-5
113: Dominic Martinez, GR, dec Landon Trujillo, CE, 7-2
120: Clayson Mele, GR, pin Amos Solano, CE, 3:55
126: Kade Flores, GR dec Hunter Goodwin, She, 3-2
132: Jace Palmer, KW, dec Reese Osborne, She, 9-6
138: Cyruss Meeks, NC, dec Noah Hone, KW, 5-2
145: Analu Benabise, KW, maj dec Kaeden Wilcox, NC, 9-1
152: Warren Carr, TB, pin Sam Henderson, KW, 3:31
160: Kevin Anderson, KW, dec Jackson Hesford, CE, 6-4
170: Hayden Crow, She, pin Rigden Wagstaff, Eva, 5:20
182: Payton Tucker, GR, maj dec Vincent Genatone, NC, 9-0
195: Kole Kraus, KW, maj dec Kaden Lloyd, GR, 15-7
220: Bradley Whitright, CE, pin Phoenix Buske, KW, 4:47
285: AJ Kelly, RS, dec Dalton McInerney, TB, 7-6
Class 3A
Team: Star Valley, 244; Douglas, 198; Worland, 168.5; Powell, 158.5; Lyman, 117; Cody, 116; Pinedale, 107.5; Burns-Pine Bluffs, 94; Riverton, 87; Rawlins, 69; Buffalo, 59; Wheatland, 56.5; Lander, 47; Jackson, 46; Mountain View, 40; Torrington, 30
Championship matches
106: Colt Nicholson, Pow, pin Anthony Martinez, Wor, 3:34
113: Sefton Douglass, Lym, dec Jacob Guild, SV, 5-3
120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, dec Waylon Nelson, SV, 3-2
126: Cody Phelps, Pin, maj dec Winston Green, SV, 10-2
132: Lane Ewing, Dou, maj dec Brayden Andrews, SV, 12-4
You have free articles remaining.
138: Kale Corely, N/U, pin Zain Fitzgerald, Cod, 3:12
145: Ridge Briggs, Riv, pin Hagen Lamoreauz, Lym, 2:24
152: Seth Horton, Pow, dec Clay Reiner, Buf, 5-2
160: Luke Goncalves, Wor, pin Seth DeWitt, Whe, 0:57
170: Jack Sweeney, Ln, pin Bo Dearcorn, Pow, 3:22
182: Charlie Beaudrie, Cod, dec David Walker, SV, 11-5
195: Trent Clark, SV, dec Ben Banville, B/PB, 8-5
220: Cody Pinkerton, Dou, pin Carson Olsen, Pow, 5:02
285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Hunter Pope, Buf, 1:29
Class 2A
Team: Moorcroft, 203.5; Lovell, 137; Shoshoni, 129; Cokevill, 119; Southeast, 117.5; Thermopolis, 114; Wright, 113.5; Greybull-Riverside, 112; Kemmerer, 110; Wind River, 104; Hulett, 96.5; Lusk, 81.5; Glenrock, 80.5; Big Piney, 76.5; Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 57; Rocky Moutain, 46.5; Tongue River, 31; Sundance, 26; Saratoga, 21.5; Hanna, 14; Dubois, 4; Wyoming Indian, 3
Championship matches
106: Colton Coffman, Lus, maj dec KC Gibson, WR, 16-5
113: Brock Blevins, SE, dec Kaleb Fila, BP, 7-5
120: Connor Vickrey, Kem, sv-1 Cael Thompson, Cok, 7-5
126: Quinton Hecker, Lov, dec Preston Seamands, Wri, 5-2
132: Dawson Schramm, Kem, tech fall Dustin Simmons, Glk, 2:59
138: Felipe Gaytan, G/R, dec Asher Nicholson, Lov, 7-5
145: Parker Seeley, Mor, dec Roedy Farrell, The, 9-5
152: Tryston Truempler, Sho, dec Kyle Breen, TR, 10-5
160: Wes Teichert, Cok, pin Hunter Garoutte, Mor, 5:35
170: Emery Bemis, Lus, pin Joseph Kennah, Hul 1:08
182: Rowdy Pfeil, Mor, tech fall Riley Shaffer, The, 5:16
195: Tate Carson, SE, dec Colton Befus, WR, 8-4
220: Logan Cole, The, dec Parker Schlater, Mor, 4-2
285: Coy Trainor, Lov, pin Will Baker, SE, 3:38