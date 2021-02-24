State wrestling: Class 2A Reasons to Watch

STREAK IN JEOPARDY: Moorcroft is the eight-time defending state champs, but the Wolves finished second to Wright in the Northeast Quadrant qualifier and return just three top-three finishers from last year. That could leave the door open for quadrant champs Wright, Kemmerer (SW), Lovell (NW) and Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast (SE), among others.

JOINING FORCES: At last year's state meet, Southeast finished fifth while Lingle-Fort Laramie was 15th. With the two schools co-opting their wrestling programs this year, the Doggers/Cyclones are on the short list of championship contenders. Competing for Southeast last year, Brock Blevins won a state title at 113, Will Baker was runner-up at 285 and Grant Logsdon placed fourth at 106.

END OF AN ERA: For the first time since 2000, a wrestler with the Teichert surname won't place at the state meet for Cokeville. The streak started in 2001 when Tyson Teichert finished sixth at 130. The streak continued last year when Wes won the title at 160. But with no Teichert qualifying for the state meet this year the streak ends at 21 years.