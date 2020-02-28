State wrestling: East gains lead amid contentious field for championship

Thunder Basin put the pressure on East with a varied attack from standouts like senior Warren Carr, freshman Seamus Casey and senior Dalton McInerney.

McInerney never paid too close attention to the rankings. If he did, he would have noticed he was the top-ranked 4A heavyweight all season. That’s out of self-sustaining necessity. You can’t overlook an opponent if you never take your focus off the next match.

“Keep putting the pedal down, don’t take the pressure off,” he said, “and don’t underestimate anyone.”

That same mindset led him to a unique approach to the weekend: no expectations. Some may expect him to be tense and stress about overcoming his runner-up finish from last year. Instead, he’s just putting the next foot forward and focusing on each one.

He cares how well he does but he doesn’t care what accolade that merits.

“I might win this, some people say I might not,” McInerney said. “It’s just like, you’ve just got to find out.

“I just say that I’m a simple wrestler. If I win, I win. If I lose, I lose. All that matters is if I get better or not.”

That’s why he, and his remaining teammates, have found their names in the title conversation.