State wrestling: East gains lead amid contentious field for championship

The entire Cheyenne East wrestling team heard the hype from across the state, whether it be Kelly Walsh or Green River. So when the Thunderbirds won their regional, they made their way to the Casper Events Center thinking, “Why not us?” It was a valid question through Friday afternoon.
East sent cornerstone wrestlers through to the semifinals in lower-, middle- and upper-weight classes to hold a 6-point lead over Thunder Basin atop the standings in the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships going into the semifinals.
“State championship,” East junior Blaise Ronnau stated. “That’s the goal. Always.”
The T-Birds were powered by guys like Ronnau, freshman Keagan Bartlett, senior Amos Solano, junior Landon Trujiilo, senior Bryson Vasquez and senior David Stice. Those guys will be leaned upon as other teams score in the six championship brackets that East no longer has anyone competing in.
That group of standouts has come into their own at the right time. And sometimes success leads to more success.
“It’s mostly confidence,” Trujillo said. “I’ve had tough matches lately but I came back at regionals and feel it now.”
Trujillo and Stice both advanced into the 113-pound semifinals, where things don’t get any easier. Solano also returned to the semifinals with eyes upon successfully defending his 120-pound championship.
Thunder Basin put the pressure on East with a varied attack from standouts like senior Warren Carr, freshman Seamus Casey and senior Dalton McInerney.
McInerney never paid too close attention to the rankings. If he did, he would have noticed he was the top-ranked 4A heavyweight all season. That’s out of self-sustaining necessity. You can’t overlook an opponent if you never take your focus off the next match.
“Keep putting the pedal down, don’t take the pressure off,” he said, “and don’t underestimate anyone.”
That same mindset led him to a unique approach to the weekend: no expectations. Some may expect him to be tense and stress about overcoming his runner-up finish from last year. Instead, he’s just putting the next foot forward and focusing on each one.
He cares how well he does but he doesn’t care what accolade that merits.
“I might win this, some people say I might not,” McInerney said. “It’s just like, you’ve just got to find out.
“I just say that I’m a simple wrestler. If I win, I win. If I lose, I lose. All that matters is if I get better or not.”
That’s why he, and his remaining teammates, have found their names in the title conversation.
West Regional champion Green River trailed East by 12.5 points going into the semifinals and defending champion Kelly Walsh was in fourth, 13 points behind the T-Birds at that point. Both of those teams know they’ve got to make up ground in the tournament’s home stretch so they’re adapting their mindset to do it.
Green River wrestlers in the lower weights stayed to cheer and coach their teammates. Kelly Walsh had wrestlers camp out at one mat where they had wrestlers in seven consecutive matches. They all felt the importance to each match.
“The first couple matches of the quarterfinals put us in a bad spot, mentally,” Kelly Walsh junior Analu Benabise said. “But once we had Jace (Palmer) wrestle, Noah (Hone) wrestle and me wrestle we started to get our groove back.”
