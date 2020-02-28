State wrestling: Star Valley out in front with battalion of new faces

Much like Star Valley, other individuals set out to prove something in themselves on Friday.

All Emma Karhu wanted to do was to get off to a better start than last year.

The Powell 120-pounder, the first female wrestler to place at 3A when she did so as a freshman, struggled at the Events Center last year. She went 1-2 with a first-round loss. So she flipped the script on Friday, coming out aggressive and technical by scoring 7 straight points to beat Star Valley’s Raf Greene 7-2.

“I wrestled tons better than I did last year,” Karhu said. “It was smart not cutting so much weight in the end. It’s done justice for me.

“I’ve had a few ups and downs but definitely feeling up right now.”

She fell behind early on a takedown. She told herself not to panic, it’s still early and there’s plenty of opportunity to come back. Then she started getting points and refused to stop.

“The whole time I was just thinking wrestle until they physically make me stop,” she said. “I was just thinking go at it the whole time. Even if I didn’t get that first takedown I wasn’t going to let that set the mood.”