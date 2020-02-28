State wrestling: Star Valley out in front with battalion of new faces

The Star Valley standard has been set and this year’s senior class refuses to be the one not to carry on tradition. So they’re all focused on No. 5. They laid the groundwork on Friday at the Casper Events Center on the first day of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships.
“Our goal is to win it as a team,” Star Valley senior Parker Merritt said. “Our class wants to be part of four state champion teams. I think that’s what everybody wants.”
The Braves have won four straight state championships coming into this season. They held a 16-point lead over Douglas going into Friday’s semifinals with at least one wrestler in all but four semifinal weight classes. One of those still in contention is Merritt, last year’s heavyweight champion. Another is returning 120-pound champion Haze Child, wrestling at 138 in his senior year.
As Child saw it, the Braves started the first day’s action slower than they’d like. They picked up the pace in the quarterfinals and found their rhythm. As a middle-weight wrestler, hustling with so many varsity newcomers in Star Valley’s lineup, a team title would prove the 3A powerhouse successfully retooled.
“We were just kind of struggling because we have a lot of juniors, sophomores and new guys,” Child said. “So we tried to get them figured out on the varsity stage and now — pretty good.”
Much like Star Valley, other individuals set out to prove something in themselves on Friday.
All Emma Karhu wanted to do was to get off to a better start than last year.
The Powell 120-pounder, the first female wrestler to place at 3A when she did so as a freshman, struggled at the Events Center last year. She went 1-2 with a first-round loss. So she flipped the script on Friday, coming out aggressive and technical by scoring 7 straight points to beat Star Valley’s Raf Greene 7-2.
“I wrestled tons better than I did last year,” Karhu said. “It was smart not cutting so much weight in the end. It’s done justice for me.
“I’ve had a few ups and downs but definitely feeling up right now.”
She fell behind early on a takedown. She told herself not to panic, it’s still early and there’s plenty of opportunity to come back. Then she started getting points and refused to stop.
“The whole time I was just thinking wrestle until they physically make me stop,” she said. “I was just thinking go at it the whole time. Even if I didn’t get that first takedown I wasn’t going to let that set the mood.”
That was as far as she got. Consecutive losses bumped her out of the tournament. Forcing her to wait another year for the podium.
Then there was Lyman’s Hagen Lamoreaux. He went where the competition was all season. It’s no secret where that competition led him this weekend. The senior entered this tournament determined to overcome the shortcomings of the past like his third place finish last year and his fourth-place offering the year prior.
He fought his way to the first round, where he went up 15-4 on Powell’s Riley Bennett before it happened. Bennett countered a move that sent Lamoreaux spinning and falling onto his head. The Lyman senior folded like an accordion and laid on the mat for minutes. He got up to finish the match with a 3-minute, 45-second pin. Then he went to get ice taped and wrapped around his ribs.
“I just needed to try and stay as aggressive as I could,” Lamoreaux said of his approach to the restart. “I couldn’t try and let my ribs bother me very much.”
He won by major decision in the quarterfinals to secure a spot in Friday night’s semifinals.
