State's renters relied on the federal rental assistance program more than ever in 2022

Wyoming renters — feeling the pinch of inflation, and still recovering from wages lost during the pandemic — relied on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program more than ever in 2022.

The program, which is overseen by the Department of Family Services, covers up to 18 months of rent and other housing expenses. It was funded through two federal packages passed in 2020.

The first package earmarked $200 million in ERAP money for Wyoming, and expired in September. The second set aside up to $152 million for the state, and expires at the end of 2025.

As of Dec. 22, the Department of Family Services had given out a total of $77 million in rental assistance. Of that, $59 million went to landlords, $13 million to renters, $4.2 million to utilities companies and another $34,000 to pay for moving costs.

This fall, the agency announced that federal funding for ERAP could dry up as soon as next spring. In wake of that news, it stopped accepting new applications in November.

Growing demand

The Department of Family Services reported its first big jump in applications at the end of 2021.

As of mid-January of 2022, the agency was getting roughly 120 applications a day.

Come June, that figure had risen to about 160 per day.

Then September rolled around. Two hundred applications per day.

On Nov. 10 — the last day for new applicants to apply for ERAP — the department reported a record 538 submissions.

Due in part to the high demand, the Department of Family Services has struggled on and off with processing delays. Paperwork issues could sometimes take weeks to be resolved.

That led some Wyoming landlords to opt out of ERAP entirely. Current tenants who are approved for ERAP can get rental assistance regardless of whether or not their landlord agrees to participate.

But it did prove to be a barrier for some homeless residents looking for housing. At times, landlords refused to take prospective tenants who were pre-approved for ERAP.

The Department of Family Services introduced some changes to try to iron out application glitches — like temporarily adding more case managers, and launching a specific email address where landlords could direct application-related questions.

When things were going smoothly, applications took around 30 business days on average to be processed.

But sometimes it could take 40 days or more.

After the most recent spike in applicants in early November, things are backed up again. As of Dec. 22, Applications were taking about 50 business days to be approved.

Running out of money

In all, $350 million in rental assistance was set aside for Wyoming’s ERAP program. Wyoming’s given out just $77 million of that.

So how come the Department of Family Services expects the program to run out of funding by next spring?

Recall that ERAP was funded through two separate federal packages.

The first, which passed in early 2020, earmarked $200 million for Wyoming.

The Department of Family Services had trouble getting the money out to the public, though, because of the strict federal guidelines attached to it. The money also expired in September of 2022, so the agency didn’t have much time to work with.

The state only ended up spending $26.5 million of that first pot of money before giving the rest back to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Some of it stayed in Wyoming — $1 million was reallocated to the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s ERAP program, and $1.8 million to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

The second wave of ERAP money, approved in late 2020, set aside $152 million for Wyoming. This time around, the federal guidelines aren't as rigid, and the money doesn’t expire until 2025.

But Wyoming isn't guaranteed that full $152 million.

The funding is approved in phases — each state, tribe and territory has to meet certain spending benchmarks before the federal government gives them more.

And states that aren't blowing through it fast enough could have a portion of their allocation redistributed somewhere else. That's why the Department of Family Services expects Wyoming's program to sunset so soon.

So far, Wyoming only has permission to spend about $106 million (70% of its original allocation).

The agency doesn't expect to find out if it will get any of the remaining $42 million until early next year.