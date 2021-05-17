Stimulation technology helps man fight Parkinson's

“That had been heartbreaking because I had already worked myself up to it,” Overman said.

The cancellations and rescheduling continued with the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases, but by Jan. 29, Overman finally completed his last surgery. Doctors implanted a battery-operated neurotransmitter that sends electrical stimulation to the directional lead, which delivers the pulses to the area of the brain responsible for movement.

What is unique about this surgery is that the doctors woke Overman up in the middle of drilling and asked him to move certain muscles to test if they had accessed the correct location on the brain. Overman said it was not much different than having a dentist drilling on a tooth — he was aware of what they were doing, but he didn’t notice or feel much. The painful part was the brace holding his head steady.

Because Overman didn’t know anyone who had gone through the same process that he could question, he did a lot of research on the internet before his surgery. He also had a doctor who was both “personable and professional.”

“The doctor in Denver was super, super good,” Overman said.