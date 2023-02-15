Snow and wind closed multiple highways in parts of Wyoming on Wednesday.

Interstate 80 was shut down between Rock Springs and Rawlins. As of 5 a.m., it wasn't expected to open for seven to 11 hours.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were also closed from Rawlins to Laramie.

The two highways heading west from Casper -- U.S. Highway 20/26 and Wyoming Highway 220 -- were also shut down. They weren't expected to reopen until late Wednesday afternoon.

Also closed were U.S. Highway 287 and Wyoming Highway 789.

