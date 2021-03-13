 Skip to main content
Storm closes I-25, large portions of I-80 in Wyoming
Storm closes I-25, large portions of I-80 in Wyoming

  • Updated
Interstate 25

Interstate 25 was closed Saturday between Cheyenne and Casper.

 Joshua Wolfson

A powerful winter storm forced the closure of a 250-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming on Saturday night. Later that evening, it closed the entire stretch of Interstate 25 in Wyoming, which runs from Buffalo to the Colorado border.

I-80 closed shortly after 7 p.m. between Rock Springs and Cheyenne amid a blizzard that's expected to drop potentially record-breaking amounts of snow on parts of the state. 

The estimated opening time for the highway is not known.

I-25, meanwhile, closed shortly after 8:30 p.m. There was no estimated opening time for that highway either.

Other closures include:

  • U.S. Highway 30 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne;
  • U.S. Highway 287 between Muddy Gap and Lander;
  • Wyoming Highway 487 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
  • U.S. Highway 18 in eastern Wyoming;
  • Wyoming Highway 487;
  • Wyoming Highway 789.

For a complete list of closures, visit wyoroad.info.

The storm is forecast to drop 24 to 30 inches of snow in Cheyenne, 15 to 20 inches in Laramie and 18 to 24 inches in Douglas. More than a foot was forecast for the Casper area.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings Saturday for much of southern and eastern Wyoming. The blizzard warnings included the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, Rawlins and Douglas, along the surrounding areas. The warnings began Saturday evening and run through Monday morning.

“This is a dangerous winter storm,” the weather service’s Cheyenne office wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Make preparations now if you have not already.”

Travel, according to the weather service, was expected to be “extremely dangerous or impossible.”

Photos: Snow prompts multiple closures in Casper last week

