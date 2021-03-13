Storm closes I-25, large portions of I-80 in Wyoming

A powerful winter storm forced the closure of a 250-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming on Saturday night. Later that evening, it closed the entire stretch of Interstate 25 in Wyoming, which runs from Buffalo to the Colorado border.

I-80 closed shortly after 7 p.m. between Rock Springs and Cheyenne amid a blizzard that's expected to drop potentially record-breaking amounts of snow on parts of the state.

The estimated opening time for the highway is not known.

I-25, meanwhile, closed shortly after 8:30 p.m. There was no estimated opening time for that highway either.

Other closures include:

U.S. Highway 30 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne;

U.S. Highway 287 between Muddy Gap and Lander;

Wyoming Highway 487 between Casper and Muddy Gap.

U.S. Highway 18 in eastern Wyoming;

Wyoming Highway 487;

Wyoming Highway 789.

For a complete list of closures, visit wyoroad.info.

The storm is forecast to drop 24 to 30 inches of snow in Cheyenne, 15 to 20 inches in Laramie and 18 to 24 inches in Douglas. More than a foot was forecast for the Casper area.