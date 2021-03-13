Storm closes Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne

A powerful winter storm has forced the closure of a 250-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.

The highway closed shortly after 7 p.m. between Rock Springs and Cheyenne amid a blizzard that's expected to drop potentially record-breaking amounts of snow on parts of the state.

The estimated opening time for the highway is not known.

Other closures include:

U.S. Highway 30 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne;

U.S. Highway 287 between Muddy Gap and Lander;

Wyoming Highway 487 between Casper and Muddy Gap.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings Saturday for much of southern and eastern Wyoming. The blizzard warnings included the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, Rawlins and Douglas, along the surrounding areas. The warnings began Saturday evening and run through Monday morning.

“This is a dangerous winter storm,” the weather service’s Cheyenne office wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Make preparations now if you have not already.”

Travel, according to the weather service, was expected to be “extremely dangerous or impossible.” The Cheyenne area was expected to take the brunt of the storm in Wyoming, which could impact both Interstates 25 and 80.

