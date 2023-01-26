Storm closes parts of I-25, I-80

A winter storm shut down highways across southern Wyoming on Thursday evening.
Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland. As of 8 p.m., the highway wasn't expected to open for 22 to 24 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Interstate 80 closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs. As of 7 p.m., the highway was expected to be remain closed for 12 to 16 hours.
U.S. 287 between Lander and Rawlins; Wyoming 220 between Muddy Gap and Wyoming 487; Wyoming 487; Wyoming 34; U.S 85 between Cheyenne and Yoder.
The National Weather Service forecast snow to fall across western Wyoming beginning Thursday evening. That snowfall will move east Friday, with 6 to 10 inches possible along the Interstate 25 corridor and 4 to 6 inches elsewhere.
Strong winds and blowing snow were also likely.
The 15 states with the most snow-related driving fatalities
States with the most driving fatalities related to snow & ice
While winter road conditions are only responsible for 2.6 percent of road fatalities nationally, there is significant variation at the state level. To find which states have the most snow-related driving fatalities, researchers at
CoPilot analyzed data from the NHTSA’s for the period of 2014 to 2018. They calculated the percentage of all vehicle occupant fatalities that occurred on roads with snow or ice at the time of the crash. Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS)
Here are the states with the most snow-related driving fatalities.
15. Colorado
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
14. Oregon
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
13. New Hampshire
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 6.4%
Alamy Stock Photo
12. Nebraska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
11. Iowa
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
10. Montana
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.9%
Alamy Stock Photo
9. Wisconsin
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 8.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
8. Michigan
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
7. South Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.7%
Alamy Stock Photo
6. Maine
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
5. Vermont
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
4. Minnesota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 11.9%
Alamy Stock Photo
3. Wyoming
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.0%
Alamy Stock Photo
2. North Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
1. Alaska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 22.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
15 states with the most snow-related auto fatalities
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!