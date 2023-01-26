Storm closes parts of I-25, I-80

A winter storm shut down highways across southern Wyoming on Thursday evening.

Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland. As of 8 p.m., the highway wasn't expected to open for 22 to 24 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Interstate 80 closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs. As of 7 p.m., the highway was expected to be remain closed for 12 to 16 hours.

Other closures include:

U.S. 287 between Lander and Rawlins;

Wyoming 220 between Muddy Gap and Wyoming 487;

Wyoming 487;

Wyoming 34;

U.S 85 between Cheyenne and Yoder.

The National Weather Service forecast snow to fall across western Wyoming beginning Thursday evening. That snowfall will move east Friday, with 6 to 10 inches possible along the Interstate 25 corridor and 4 to 6 inches elsewhere.

Strong winds and blowing snow were also likely.

The 15 states with the most snow-related driving fatalities States with the most driving fatalities related to snow & ice 15. Colorado 14. Oregon 13. New Hampshire 12. Nebraska 11. Iowa 10. Montana 9. Wisconsin 8. Michigan 7. South Dakota 6. Maine 5. Vermont 4. Minnesota 3. Wyoming 2. North Dakota 1. Alaska 15 states with the most snow-related auto fatalities