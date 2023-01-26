 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm closes parts of I-25, I-80

Icy roads are the greatest weather-related hazard to the average person. If you find yourself in the situation, know how to navigate the icy roads safely.

A winter storm shut down highways across southern Wyoming on Thursday evening. 

Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland. As of 8 p.m., the highway wasn't expected to open for 22 to 24 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Interstate 80 closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs. As of 7 p.m., the highway was expected to be remain closed for 12 to 16 hours. 

Other closures include:

  • U.S. 287 between Lander and Rawlins;
  • Wyoming 220 between Muddy Gap and Wyoming 487;
  • Wyoming 487;
  • Wyoming 34;
  • U.S 85 between Cheyenne and Yoder. 

The National Weather Service forecast snow to fall across western Wyoming beginning Thursday evening. That snowfall will move east Friday, with 6 to 10 inches possible along the Interstate 25 corridor and 4 to 6 inches elsewhere. 

Strong winds and blowing snow were also likely.

