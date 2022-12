Wintry weather closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie on Friday morning.

Snow and ice also closed Wyoming Highway 487 -- the primary route for travelers heading between Casper and Larmaie.

In both cases, there was no estimated time for the reopening.

Snow fell Friday morning over large parts of Wyoming, with the highest amounts concentrated in the west. Drier weather is expected later this weekend.