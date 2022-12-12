 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Storm could bring dangerous travel conditions to Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0

Video courtesy National Weather Service

A winter storm is expected to sweep over Wyoming stating Monday night, and authorities are bracing for dangerous travel conditions around the state.

The great impacts are expected along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor, the National Weather Service office in Riverton says. Difficult driving conditions are also expected along Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.

"Snow and blowing snow will create very dangerous travel conditions, with visibility reduced to less than a 1/4 mile at times," the weather service wrote in a brief issued Monday morning. "Heavy snow will also quickly pile onto roadways, leading to slick and snow-covered roads and interstates."

Forecasters expect the worst of the impacts around or before the Tuesday morning commute through the Wednesday morning commute. 

Between 10 and 14 inches of snow could fall in Casper between through Wednesday afternoon. Sheridan could see 12 to 17 inches of snow, while Riverton could get 6 to 11 inches.

People are also reading…

Western Wyoming is expected to avoid the worst. Jackson and Kemmerer, for example, is only forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow. 

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips that can help you if you find yourself driving on it.

The storm is also expected to bring strong winds, with blizzard conditions possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday in Johnson County. Blowing snow is possible in other parts of the state as well. 

The Natrona County School District said it was monitoring the weather system. If schools do close, notification goes out to parents via text and phone calls at about 5:30 a.m. on the day of the closure.

