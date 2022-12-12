Storm could bring dangerous travel conditions to Wyoming

A winter storm is expected to sweep over Wyoming stating Monday night, and authorities are bracing for dangerous travel conditions around the state.

The great impacts are expected along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor, the National Weather Service office in Riverton says. Difficult driving conditions are also expected along Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.

A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. For the latest, check out our website at https://t.co/fywP8aBkQo. #wywx pic.twitter.com/S8RizPMAKT — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 12, 2022

"Snow and blowing snow will create very dangerous travel conditions, with visibility reduced to less than a 1/4 mile at times," the weather service wrote in a brief issued Monday morning. "Heavy snow will also quickly pile onto roadways, leading to slick and snow-covered roads and interstates."

Forecasters expect the worst of the impacts around or before the Tuesday morning commute through the Wednesday morning commute.

Between 10 and 14 inches of snow could fall in Casper between through Wednesday afternoon. Sheridan could see 12 to 17 inches of snow, while Riverton could get 6 to 11 inches.

Western Wyoming is expected to avoid the worst. Jackson and Kemmerer, for example, is only forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The storm is also expected to bring strong winds, with blizzard conditions possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday in Johnson County. Blowing snow is possible in other parts of the state as well.

The Natrona County School District said it was monitoring the weather system. If schools do close, notification goes out to parents via text and phone calls at about 5:30 a.m. on the day of the closure.

