Storm dropped more than a foot of snow over parts of Wyoming

A winter storm that closed highways across Wyoming dumped more than a foot of snow over parts of the state, totals released Wednesday show.

Edgerton, a small community about 45 minutes north of Casper, received a whopping 24 inches of snow over two days, the National Weather Service reported. 

Other high totals included Wamsutter (13 inches), Buffalo (12 inches), Riverton (11 inches) and Casper (10 inches).

The snow may have tapered off Wednesday, but it left behind a mess. As of 6:30 p.m., Interstate 25 remained closed between Wheatland and Cheyenne. Southbound lanes of the interstate between Douglas and Wheatland were also closed.

Nearly all of Interstate 80 reopened on Wednesday after lengthy closures. But eastbound lanes from Cheyenne to Nebraska remained closed. Western Nebraska was hit hard by the storm, and many roads in the area remained shut down.

