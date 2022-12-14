Storm dropped more than a foot of snow over parts of Wyoming

A winter storm that closed highways across Wyoming dumped more than a foot of snow over parts of the state, totals released Wednesday show.
Edgerton, a small community about 45 minutes north of Casper, received a whopping 24 inches of snow over two days, the National Weather Service reported.
Other high totals included Wamsutter (13 inches), Buffalo (12 inches), Riverton (11 inches) and Casper (10 inches).
The snow may have tapered off Wednesday, but it left behind a mess. As of 6:30 p.m., Interstate 25 remained closed between Wheatland and Cheyenne. Southbound lanes of the interstate between Douglas and Wheatland were also closed.
Nearly all of Interstate 80 reopened on Wednesday after lengthy closures. But eastbound lanes from Cheyenne to Nebraska remained closed. Western Nebraska was hit hard by the storm, and many roads in the area remained shut down.
Photos: Yellowstone in Winter
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobilers stop for photos next to Beryl Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobiles sit in the back of pickup trucks along Yellowstone Avenue in West Yellowstone on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Bison graze in a snowy valley along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21.
MIKE CLARK PHOTOS, Billings Gazette
Clyde Seely
Clyde Seely poses for a portrait at Three Bears Lodge in West Yellowstone on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobilers stop to take photos along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
The Lower Falls are visible in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone from Artist Point in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Tour guide Justin "J.P." Parsons with See Yellowstone, checks in snowmobilers in his tour group in West Yellowstone on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Hoarfrost covers a tree near Beryl Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
A snowcoach stops next to Beryl Spring in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snow covers the banks of a stream in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobiles sit outside of Yellowstone Adventures in West Yellowstone on Feb. 20, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
The Upper Falls are covered in snow and ice in Yellowstone Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Multiple snowmobile tour groups stop at a rest stop in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Tour guide Justin "J.P." Parsons with See Yellowstone, talks to his tour group at the Upper Falls in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Bison graze in a snowy valley along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022. A tourist approached a bison days after Yellowstone opened this year; after the bison lunged at him, the tourist fled and narrowly escaped. Tourists are required to stay at least 25 yards away from the animals at Yellowstone.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
A snowcoach stops at a rest stop in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobilers look out over the Upper Falls in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Tour guide Justin "J.P." Parsons with See Yellowstone, gives instructions to his tour group in West Yellowstone on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
A snowmobiler rides down the street in West Yellowstone on Feb. 20, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Gibbon Falls in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Yellowstone in Winter
Snowmobilers pose for a picture at the Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park on Feb. 21, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
