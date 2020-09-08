 Skip to main content
Storm drops more than 6 inches of snow on Casper; 86 mph winds hit Rock Springs
breaking top story

  Updated
snow

Snow collects on leaves after an early season snow storm swept through Casper Tuesday, Sept. 8.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The first snow of the fall dumped more than a foot of snow on Casper Mountain and more than six inches in town. Seventeen inches fell on Casper Mountain, according to preliminary 24-hour totals from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Casper saw 6.4 inches of snow in town.

Meanwhile, in Rock Springs, winds as high as 86 mph — equivalent to the speed of a Category 1 hurricane — hit the airport.

In Natrona County, the fastest winds were recorded at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport: 47 mph.

Eight inches of snow fell in Powder River, and 7.1 inches were recorded in Mills. Six inches fell in Evansville, and Alcova recorded three inches.

Elsewhere, Dubois saw eight inches, Lander saw six inches, Green River saw five inches, Thermopolis saw four inches, Buffalo and Rock Springs each saw three inches, Riverton saw 2.9 inches, Cody saw one inch, and Jackson saw one-tenth of an inch, according to the weather service.

 
