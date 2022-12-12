 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretch of I-80 closes due to winter storm

Video courtesy Wyoming Department of Transportation

Parts of Interstate 80 closed Monday evening as a powerful winter storm began to drop snow across Wyoming. 

The highway closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins at about 10 p.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Westbound lanes were also closed from Rawlins to Laramie. 

Highway 287 connecting Lander and Muddy Gap was also closed. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The storm began dropping snow over western Wyoming on Monday afternoon. Wintry conditions were spreading eastward overnight. 

The heaviest snows are expected along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor, as well as in the Wind River Basin, the National Weather Service office in Riverton said. Difficult driving conditions are also expected along Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.

Between 10 and 15 inches of snow could fall in Casper through Wednesday afternoon. Sheridan could see 10 to 15 inches of snow, while Riverton could get 9 to 14 inches. Converse and Niobrara counties could receive up to 16 inches of snow.

