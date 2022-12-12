Stretch of I-80 closes due to winter storm

Parts of Interstate 80 closed Monday evening as a powerful winter storm began to drop snow across Wyoming.
The highway closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins at about 10 p.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Westbound lanes were also closed from Rawlins to Laramie.
Highway 287 connecting Lander and Muddy Gap was also closed.
The storm began dropping snow over western Wyoming on Monday afternoon. Wintry conditions were spreading eastward overnight.
The heaviest snows are expected along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor, as well as in the Wind River Basin, the National Weather Service office in Riverton said. Difficult driving conditions are also expected along Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.
Between 10 and 15 inches of snow could fall in Casper through Wednesday afternoon. Sheridan could see 10 to 15 inches of snow, while Riverton could get 9 to 14 inches. Converse and Niobrara counties could receive up to 16 inches of snow.
The coldest, snowiest and windiest towns in Wyoming
Coldest
The coldest town in Wyoming is Bondurant, which is located in Hoback Canyon between Jackson and Pinedale. The average temperature in Bondurant for the months of December, January and February is 10.7 degrees. That’s only slightly warmer than in International Falls, Minn., where the average temperature is 7.4 degrees during the same months.
Runners up
Daniel, which is located west of Pinedale, is the second coldest town in the state with an average temperature of 11.8 degrees from December to January.
Big Piney has the third coldest winters in Wyoming with an average temperature of 12.5 from December to January. The town, which is located in Sublette County, was called the Icebox of the Nation starting in 1930 because it had the coldest year-round average temperature in the nation. Today, that slogan is reserved for International Falls, Minn., which won the legal trademark for Icebox of the Nation over Fraser, Colo., in 2008.
Snowiest
The town of Moose, which is located north of Jackson, gets more snow than any other town in Wyoming with an average 172.2 inches per year. Bedford, in the Star Valley, comes is the second snowiest town with 155.9 inches of snow per year, and Moran comes in third with 145 inches of snow.
Windiest
For wind speeds, Jones looked at records for 19 Wyoming towns dating from 1996 to 2006. Wind speeds are generally recorded at airports, he said. Rawlins is the windiest town in Wyoming, with the wind averaging 12.9 mph. Laramie and Cheyenne tied for the second windiest town in the state with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph. Casper comes in third with an average wind speed of 12 mph.
Least windy
If you want to escape the wind, head to Worland. It’s the least windy town in Wyoming.
“It sits in the basin and is relatively sheltered,” Jones said.
Its location in the basin also makes it one of the colder towns in the state, he added.
