Students, community members march in Riverton to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day

While walking to city hall, marchers carried signs with messages like “No room in my heart for prejudice.” Afterwards, those in attendance listened to speeches from a Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Fort Washakie, a Northern Arapaho woman; Indigenous student leaders from Riverton and Wyoming Indian high schools; and a former NAACP leader.

The walk was first organized by Wyoming Indian High School students in 2003 as a response to a racist organization called the World Church of the Creator announcing its intention to relocate its headquarters in Riverton. A white man shot two Indigenous people – one fatally – in 2015 at a detox center in Riverton, which also prompted discussions over the treatment of Native Americans in the city.

During Monday’s speeches, Gard, Riverton’s mayor, while saying Riverton “is a wonderful spot,” acknowledged some of its problems and said he wanted to help all who want to make the city a more welcoming place.

“It’s wonderful that we can get this many people together and to press forward Dr. King’s thoughts of how important it is that we learn to take care of one another,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, and yet, it’s a great opportunity for us to gather together and look at the difference between our races and to try our very best to make those work for each and every one of us.”

