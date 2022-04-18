Study says oil and gas reclamation is good for Wyoming's bugs

Reclaimed oil and gas well pads can be pollinator hotspots.

A peer-reviewed study by researchers from the University of Wyoming, the University of California Davis and the oil and gas industry found that disturbed sagebrush reseeded with native plants hosts many times more insects than intact reference sites nearby. The study was published earlier this month in the scientific journal Land.

“Insects are often a key indicator of ecosystem functionality and ecosystem health,” said Michael Curran, the study’s lead author, who received his PhD in ecology from the University of Wyoming in 2020.

The researchers identified between three and four times more insects on well pads reclaimed with native, perennial grasses and between six and 12 times more insects on well pads reclaimed with the Rocky Mountain bee plant, a native annual flower, compared with reference areas, all located in Sublette County.

Two years after reclamation, pollinator abundance was also a dozen times higher than reference areas on well pads reseeded with the Rocky Mountain bee plant.

According to Curran, that’s a lot.

“It seems as though starting with this annual flower … that does well in disturbed soils, that can compete well with invasive plants — it can set a stage for further success, allowing perennial flowers and shrubs and other grasses to come in,” he said.

Oil and gas companies typically remove soil from the well site before they start drilling, replace most of the soil once the well is complete and plant new seeds to prevent erosion. For more than a decade, the U.S. government has required producers to reseed soil with native plants on federal lands, as part of a broader effort to turn disturbed lands back into functional habitat.

While propagating native plants has plenty of documented ecological upsides, the study is among the first to look at the effects of the reclamation on insects.

Insects’ importance for nutrient cycling and pollination has been studied more extensively on croplands, “but in native rangelands, insects are very critical players for pollinating and making sure there is reproduction of enough plants in that area,” Curran said.

And the study found that within one year of reseeding, “at least in terms of insect diversity and abundance, these things are starting to become functional ecosystems,” he said.

Curran also found similar patterns among insects on reclaimed sites elsewhere in Sublette County.

He hopes this data — which he gathered as part of his PhD research in the mid-2010s — will provide a baseline for future study of insects’ response to reclamation in the sagebrush ecosystem.

Already, he said, research into pollinator decline has grown substantially over the last decade.

During that time, climate change and other human activities have caused insect populations to plummet. The prospect of losing some treasured species, including monarch butterflies and honeybees, attracted a lot of attention. But the flies and beetles that abound in the sagebrush ecosystem lack the same public appeal.

“Insects are animals,” Curran said. “They are wildlife. They just are maybe under-appreciated.”

