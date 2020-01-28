Study shows lower speed limits don’t save wildlife

“The only sure way to significantly reduce these accidents is to build over- or underpasses that allow animals to cross roads without touching the pavement,” said Riginos. “Changing human behavior is challenging.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The structures are pricey, but “so is the cost of no action,” the conservancy said in a news release.

“In Wyoming, wildlife-vehicle collisions cost more than $50 million in human injury, property damage and wildlife loss every year. About 85% of wildlifevehicle collisions in the state involve mule deer, and at an average cost of $10,500 per accident (twice that if you hit an elk) the cost of this problem adds up quickly,” the organization wrote.

This year, the State of Wyoming and the federal government have committed about $18 million toward building crossing structures. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has contributed $2.5 million, WYDOT $1 million and a U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant kicked in $14.5 million. No structures are planned for Park County at this point.

WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said the new speed limits have to be given time to work.

“These speed limits work if you incorporate education and enforcement,” he said.