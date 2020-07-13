Sublette County rejects Bondurant resort proposal

The Jackson Fork Ranch is zoned as agricultural land, which can be subdivided into parcels no smaller than 35 acres apiece.

The lone commissioner who declined to vote down the Jackson Fork Ranch resort plans was cattleman Joel Bousman, who explained that he had seen what happens when working ranches are subdivided. Properties near his own land in Boulder were cut up into 35-acre parcels, and the livestock that once grazed those lands are gone. With more than two square miles of property snaking along Upper Hoback River Road, Ricketts could technically cut his land up into 36 luxury home sites.

Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs, has shown a philanthropic bent and a commitment to land and wildlife conservation in the past. A conservation foundation in his name funds common loon, trumpeter swan, Clark’s nutcracker and aspen regeneration-related research. In 2013 he stepped in with an 11th-hour, $750,000 donation to the Trust for Public Land, which had organized an $8.75 million deal to buy 58,000 acres of Hoback basin natural gas leases targeted for development by Plains Production and Exploration, known as PXP.

While the Bondurant community heralded Ricketts’ philanthropy seven years ago, they were unable to come to terms on a shared vision for a luxury guest ranch in their basin.