Submerged vehicle, driver and dogs rescued from icy river
Water rescue

TipTop Search and Rescue, along with coordination from The Sublette County Sheriff's, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services, were able to pull a truck from Green River with help from two tow trucks on Sunday. 

 Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

Sublette County Sheriff's, Emergency Medical Services and Firefighters responded to a call regarding a vehicle partially submerged in an icy river with the driver and two dogs still trapped inside of it on Sunday night.

Authorities rescued the driver and two dogs from Green River nearby Big Piney with coordination from TipTop Search and Rescue.

The three agencies arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call in reference to a vehicle in icy water. The driver was rescued by deputies and firefighters using a ladder extending from the river bank to the truck, and the truck was pulled out of the river with help from two tow trucks. 

Shortly afterward, TipTop Search and Rescue staff rescued the dogs thanks to what sheriffs describe as ice rescue and swift water rescue expertise. 

The driver, who was not identified in the news release, was transported to Pinedale Medical Clinic for evaluation.

