Suburban Denver Walmart shuttered after 3 coronavirus deaths

DENVER — Health officials have ordered the closure of a Walmart in suburban Denver as three people connected to the store died after being infected with the coronavirus and at least six employees tested positive.

The Tri-County Health Department announced late Thursday that a 69-year-old man who worked for a private security company at the Aurora store died along with a 72-year-old store employee and her 63-year-old husband, who did not work at the site.

In its closure order, the health department cited the infections as an “outbreak” among employees and added the store had not adhered to social distancing requirements under Colorado's stay-at-home order that allowed some businesses deemed essential, like the Walmart, to remain open.

It said the move followed a series of complaints from employees and shoppers about the lack of social distancing in the store, too many people inside at once and employees not wearing masks.

In a statement Friday, Walmart said in recent weeks it has limited the number of people who can be in the store at the same time, installed clear barriers in checkout lanes and pharmacy areas, and placed decals at entrances and checkout lanes to help customers social distance from each other.