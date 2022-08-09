Sugarloaf Fire 60% contained, on patrol status

CHEYENNE — Firefighting crews and resources are being reassigned to other areas as activity at the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak slowed over the weekend.

The incident was put into patrol status Monday, meaning fire engines will continue to monitor its perimeter while most on-scene personnel are no longer needed. As of Monday, 43 people were fighting the fire, a decrease from the more than 300 on site the week it started.

In recent days, there had been upward of 400 personnel, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle previously reported, in joint coverage of the wildfire with WTE's affiliated publication, the Laramie Boomerang.

The fire was 839 acres and 60% contained as of Monday morning, according to the federal government's incident tracking web page for the blaze.

The incident will likely never reach 100% containment because of the distance between it and the fire line established by crews, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos, in comments to the Boomerang.

“We were able to be very aggressive because we had resources available to us,” Voos said. “That allowed us to be successful on the growth of the fire.”

"Significant moisture was received in the fire area over the weekend," the government reports. "No smoke has been visible over the fire in several days."

Crews can create a fire line using hand shovels, bulldozers or natural features. A fire can only be declared “contained” if the lines were tested and proven to work by the fire coming up and stopping at the edge, Voos said.

In this situation, crews used a creek as a natural line on the west side of the fire. Because of firing operations in the area, which occurs when firefighters purposely set fires to eliminate the potential for bigger, later conflagrations, there is a buffer of a few hundred yards between the fire and the creek.

This is making it unlikely the fire will ever reach and “test” the line and therefore making it impossible to declare the fire 100% contained. Still, the response team is confident the line would hold if the fire were to eventually travel that far, Voos said.

This is a good thing, meaning the fire hasn’t spread as much as it could have, Voos said. Rains over the weekend also helped to slow the wildfire's spread, as did a prepared response from firefighters.

Crews heavily used aerial resources to fight the fire in rocky, hard to access terrain, which has a strong impact on the response, Voos said. Such equipment has included various planes, helicopters and drones.

All evacuation orders and notices for the area were lifted Aug. 3, according to the Inciweb website. As of Monday, there were no closures listed online, whereas previously, some additional areas had been advised to be prepared to evacuate. Questions are directed to Albany County Emergency Management, at (307) 721-1815 or 721-1896.

The wildfire is believed to be human caused, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The latest updates on the fire are available online at inciweb.nwcg.gov. Updates also are available on the local U.S. Forest Service and Albany County Emergency Management agencies' Facebook pages. The most recent online video update on the fire is also on Facebook.