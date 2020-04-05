Sullivan: Wyoming’s ruggedness and fierce sense of community have something to teach the nation

Every community requires essential infrastructure, from government and business to highways and education. The stealth invasion of COVID-19 is complicating that infrastructure, in particular, for working parents. They are multi-tasking in new and taxing ways, including struggling to support their school-age children’s learning and development. It’s a stark reminder of how much we depend on our institutions to foster our children’s enrichment, including out-of-school programs, of which I’m a staunch advocate. The question is how do we maintain them at a time when isolation is fundamental to survival?
Whether early childhood, afterschool programs or organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA and Big Brothers Big Sisters, they all provide peace of mind to parents and guardians in the workforce. Similar to senior centers, they foster connections, deliver nourishment and offer comfort, mentorship and activities that fill voids and enrich lives. They help create conditions for growth and learning. It’s why – in this moment — we need to strategize new models to deliver these services to help young people, not sideline them because the old way of providing them is no longer viable in the short term. If anything, we should seize this time to do, not ponder what is lost. For me, it’s about creating a new vision, new collaborations and new pathways for our communities. I’m optimistic and for good reason!
All across Wyoming, people are “coming together” in unique ways, both anticipating and responding to the urgent needs of their neighbors. Especially now, Wyoming’s dynamic networks and strong relationships, which have been nurtured over the years and across “long streets,” is paying dividends. Take for example, the First Lady’s initiative to fight childhood hunger; its mission was recently expanded to garner more resources and enable greater access to food.
As well, the shift to remote learning has blurred typical boundaries between in-school and out-of-school time, opening new and valuable lines of communication. Case in point: organizations seasoned in maximizing the out-of-school hours in less formal contexts, and which are adept at building relationships and mentoring opportunities, are being called upon by educators and parents alike to lend a knowing and helping hand.
Finally, I want to give a shout-out to youth leaders, who are using their social media skills and connections to support kids. Theresa Pacheco and her team at the Rawlins Boys & Girls Club are a great example. They plan to distribute curbside Easter “activity” baskets to kids. They – and so many others like them – are exemplars of the aspirational words found in Wyoming’s constitution: “the power inherent in the people” and “equality of all.”
When this moment of crisis passes, in its wake will be devastation, but also promise. My hope is that communities across the state will commit to assessing what worked, what could and should be done differently, and what partnerships and alliances have developed or been strengthened such that renewed focus and resources be invested where they will benefit the most vulnerable and neediest among us.
The way I see it, Wyoming’s “secret sauce” is its citizens and their ability to unite, especially when the going gets tough. It’s not the tough times that define us, but how we navigate them. To that end, and in short order, we will want to recognize, lift up and identify concrete ways to more fully value – and extend the work – that organizations are doing to enrich not only children’s lives, but all of our lives. These are critical supports for families – supports they will need in spades in order to get back to work, school and other activities that have become meaningful and valued parts of daily life.
As the backbone of a robust and thriving state, let’s work together to ensure these critical supports and the organizations which provide them can maintain deep roots in our communities.
Michelle Sullivan is the director of the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, an initiative of the Wyoming Community Foundation.
