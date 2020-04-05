Sullivan: Wyoming’s ruggedness and fierce sense of community have something to teach the nation

As well, the shift to remote learning has blurred typical boundaries between in-school and out-of-school time, opening new and valuable lines of communication. Case in point: organizations seasoned in maximizing the out-of-school hours in less formal contexts, and which are adept at building relationships and mentoring opportunities, are being called upon by educators and parents alike to lend a knowing and helping hand.

Finally, I want to give a shout-out to youth leaders, who are using their social media skills and connections to support kids. Theresa Pacheco and her team at the Rawlins Boys & Girls Club are a great example. They plan to distribute curbside Easter “activity” baskets to kids. They – and so many others like them – are exemplars of the aspirational words found in Wyoming’s constitution: “the power inherent in the people” and “equality of all.”

When this moment of crisis passes, in its wake will be devastation, but also promise. My hope is that communities across the state will commit to assessing what worked, what could and should be done differently, and what partnerships and alliances have developed or been strengthened such that renewed focus and resources be invested where they will benefit the most vulnerable and neediest among us.