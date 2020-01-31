Sunday storm could drop 4-8 inches of snow on central Wyoming

A winter storm could drop 4 to 8 inches of snow in Casper starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service reported Friday.

The cold front is expected to move into northern Wyoming on Sunday afternoon and the central part of the state in the evening. Heavy snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

The snowfall is expected to be the area's heaviest since Thanksgiving weekend, when a powerful storm dropped enough snow to close many highways. In fact, at one point all highways leading to Casper were closed.

Sunday's storm is forecast to drop 4 to 9 inches of snow in Johnson County and 4 to 8 inches in the Bighorn Basin. Larger amounts are anticipated at higher elevations.

In the meantime, southeastern Wyoming remains under a high wind warning that has closed highways and caused crashes. Interstate 80 was closed Friday between Laramie and Cheyenne.

