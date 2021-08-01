Supaman to the rescue

Parrish is attempting to change stereotypes of indigenous people, not only from America, but around the world.

“That’s why we’re here today,” he said. “We’re trying to rethink the way we learn about indigenous people by supporting our indigenous authors, supporting our teachers and educators, so the real culture and the storytelling is coming from the people itself, rather than a non-native perspective.”

During the tour, children carried signs addressing stereotypes.

“We are not your spaghetti western Indians,” one sign read.

Parrish also urged those in attendance to care for the environment.

“Hopefully, Yellowstone Park will never look like New York City,” he said. “It’s up to us to protect our sacred sites. It’s up to us to protect the water. Not just indigenous people, not just native people, but each and every one of you here today. It’s your responsibility to make sure our sacred sites and places are kept the way the creator made them.”

It was his engaging nature, use of deliciously bad “dad” humor and way of inviting open, honest conversation through his art that drew hundreds in at a Friday night concert at the Robbie Powwow Gardens.