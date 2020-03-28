Superintendent Hopkins: As we face this challenge together, thank you

A little over two weeks ago, on the morning of Monday, March 16th, schools in Natrona County sat empty. The joyful sounds of students and staff members laughing and greeting each other were missing.
We had, only the evening before, shared a message with our community that schools would be closed for the following three weeks due to the coronavirus. We now know the closures will extend until at least April 17. The decision was made based on the guidance and direction of the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees, Gov. Mark Gordon, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Superintendent Jillian Balow, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and many others.
This decision was not easy. Oftentimes, the right decision is the hardest. We commend those involved for their leadership and steadfast work during this difficult time.
When I was asked to share my reflections with you, the readers and members of our community, I thought a lot about what I should say. What information and updates should I provide? As I sat and reflected on the many exceptional moments from throughout the school year, I realized what needed to be said ... thank you.
To the students, thank you:
I have what I like to refer to as a “hall pass.” It allows me to go into the schools and see first-hand the amazing things occurring all day long. I don’t get a chance to use it nearly enough, but on the days when I do, I find myself leaving with a renewed sense of purpose and focus. You see, we are here to serve you. You are what makes the district great.
This school closure is unexpected. It is unfair. You had plans. You had celebrations, projects, events and successes to honor. This is not what you envisioned your path to look like, especially our graduating seniors. I wish I could say something to take away that sadness and disappointment, but the truth is, I can’t. What you’re feeling is real and it’s OK.
What I can offer is that we are proud of you. Your parents, teachers, school, community ... we are all proud of you. Your hard work and dedication to your academic and extracurricular success will not go unnoticed. We celebrate you. Every student, for every success, every day. Thank you for making our district great.
To the employees at NCSD, thank you:
You walked away from your classrooms, students, buildings and each other on a Friday afternoon, not knowing that the next Monday you wouldn’t be returning, at least not to the same “normal.”
Like your students, you had plans. You had celebrations, projects and successes to honor. You miss your students, they miss you. You worry about them and your school families.
We have over 2,000 employees at NCSD and each one of you continues to do what’s best for students and each other.
You are reading books to students via social media. You are providing food to students in need. You are ensuring our buildings, grounds and buses are safe and ready for use when the time comes. You are completely reworking your teaching plans. You are checking on your students, school families and each other. You are, truly, the best. I am honored to work amongst you.
To parents, thank you:
You entrust us, daily, with your children. It is a privilege to educate and care for your children. This isn’t going to be easy. The enormity of this decision is not lost on us. The impact on students, families, staff, our community and everyday life is significant.
We are asking for your help and support in continuing the education of your children. We are committed to doing all we can to continue to provide all students with a high-quality education and we support you as together we navigate these unprecedented times. You are appreciated, and we thank you for your partnership.
And, to our community, thank you:
It has been over 120 years since public education began in Natrona County, starting with a small schoolhouse serving just 50 students in Casper. Over the past 100 years, we’ve watched our district blossom into more than 30 schools and programs. The success of students and staff is a direct reflection of the support provided to us by our community.
As we embark on this difficult journey together, I am reminded that we’ve faced challenges before, we will likely face them again, and together we will continue to rise above those challenges placed before us.
I look forward to the day when the hallways are again filled with the joyous laughter and sounds of students, staff and parents greeting one another. Until that time, take care of yourself and each other. We truly are, better together.
Yours in Education,
Superintendent Steve Hopkins
Steve Hopkins has served as the superintendent of Natrona County School District since 2013.
