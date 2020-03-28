Superintendent Hopkins: As we face this challenge together, thank you

This school closure is unexpected. It is unfair. You had plans. You had celebrations, projects, events and successes to honor. This is not what you envisioned your path to look like, especially our graduating seniors. I wish I could say something to take away that sadness and disappointment, but the truth is, I can’t. What you’re feeling is real and it’s OK.

What I can offer is that we are proud of you. Your parents, teachers, school, community ... we are all proud of you. Your hard work and dedication to your academic and extracurricular success will not go unnoticed. We celebrate you. Every student, for every success, every day. Thank you for making our district great.

To the employees at NCSD, thank you:

You walked away from your classrooms, students, buildings and each other on a Friday afternoon, not knowing that the next Monday you wouldn’t be returning, at least not to the same “normal.”

Like your students, you had plans. You had celebrations, projects and successes to honor. You miss your students, they miss you. You worry about them and your school families.

We have over 2,000 employees at NCSD and each one of you continues to do what’s best for students and each other.