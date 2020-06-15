Support falls for measures designed to slow coronavirus spread in Wyoming, UW survey finds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than half of Woymingites say they're comfortable attending large outdoor events this summer, according to the latest University of Wyoming survey on the impacts of coronavirus.

The study found an overall drop in support for following measures recommended to slow the spread of the virus.

Still, while the number of people who are changing their routine, washing their hands and avoiding physical contact with others continues to drop, the majority of the nearly 500 people surveyed saying they were undertaking those measures. The number of people who said they were avoiding public gatherings dropped by 12 points compared to the May survey, but 58 percent still say they're not going to those events. Fewer people are washing their hands more frequently, a drop from 66 percent to a still-majority 58 percent. There was a 10-point drop in those who are avoiding physical contact with others, but 58 percent are still doing so.

The survey has been released regularly since mid-March by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center. It has tracked the broad effects and impacts of the virus, from how many people have lost jobs or wages to those who are changing their behavior to prevent the spread of the disease.