Support for Gillette college strong at public hearing

Over the next five days, Gillette residents put together a plan to fund sports at Gillette College for the 2020-2021 school year with private money while also working toward a longer-term solution.

At a July 2 meeting, the district board didn’t accept the proposal, partly because it only addressed Gillette College and didn’t include Sheridan College. Immediately following this decision, people from Gillette began talking about what steps to take to form a new district.

The way the district treated Gillette’s proposal rubbed a lot of Campbell County residents the wrong way.

“It was pretty apparent that they had their minds made up, and they just put on a show,” Bell said the day after the proposal was rejected, adding that what he took away from the meeting was that “we’re not good enough partners to be with Sheridan. They don’t even acknowledge us. It’s time to go.”

“We had up until this year some additional extracurricular and athletic programs,” Palmer said. “We’re hoping as an independent district we can bring those back.”

Rachel Scott, who has lived in Gillette for 12 years, said that when she first moved to Gillette, she worried about the city’s lack of diversity and the impact that may have on her kids.