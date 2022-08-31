Supporting local businesses pays off for Converse County candidates

DOUGLAS — In an interesting observation from the 2020 primary election, the local candidate spending forms reveal that – with one notable exception – those who kept their campaign spending close to home performed much better at the polls than those who chose to spend most or all of their election money out of county or even out of state.

In many of the races on the local and statewide scene this year, supporting local businesses and attracting new business appeared often as a campaign theme.

That exception was in the race for House District 6, in which newcomer Tomi Strock took on Rep. Aaron Clausen, outspent him 2-1 and narrowly defeated him in the Republican primary.

Strock spent less than half, about $4,000, of her $9,105 war chest within the county, with nearly three fourths (almost $3,000) of that with Douglas Sign Company, according to her campaign expense report.

The rest went to Casper businesses for office supplies, printing, postage and advertising.

Clausen spent about 50% of his $4,078 with Converse County businesses, with the other 50% going to a single Casper business for printing and mailing of flyers.

Aside from that race, the local candidates who spent most or nearly all of their money within Converse County won their races, while the others who did not generally trailed or lost. And the local candidates who spent the bulk of their campaign war chest even further away from home, with out-of-state businesses, tended to fall toward the bottom of the pack in multi-person races.

Take, for example, the seven-person contest for the three Converse County Commission seats.

All seven ran on the Republican ticket. The top three in the GOP primary – Robert Short, Trent Kaufman and Jim Willox (in vote order) – spent the majority of their campaign funds in the county.

Those three will move on to the general election, where they are expected to get elected in the heavily Republican county, although Constitutional Party candidate Derek Joppru will also be on the ballot.

Kaufman spent $5,384, with just under 60% going to Converse County businesses, although several line items on his report simply said "Visa" without an indication of where the money actually was spent, so that total could be higher.

Willox’ report shows that of the $5,414 spent on his campaign – the most of any candidate but just barely more than Kaufman – nearly all of it (99.5%) was spent with Converse County businesses.

The highest vote-getter, Short, spent $2,360 — all of it with Douglas media and sign companies.

In comparison, Mark Hicks of Rolling Hills spent $5,050 on his failed bid for a spot on the general election ballot, the third most amount of the seven candidates. He finished sixth in the vote totals.

With the exception of roughly $900 to the US Postal Service for postage in Glenrock and Douglas, the rest of his campaign money was spent in Casper and Sheridan.

Pete Taylor of Douglas, who was fifth in the race just behind current Commissioner Tony Lehner of Glenrock, spent $1,693 total, about half of it with online retailers and just under half in the county with three sign and apparel companies.

He did no media advertising except the yard and large signs.

Lehner spent only $325 and reported that all of it was used in Converse County. Daniel O’Neal spent $1,032, which he filed that he spent entirely on handmade signs, banners and handouts. He did not indicate if he bought any of the supplies to make the items.

While the commissioners’ Republican primary race provides a glimpse of the ideological split between those who made a conscious decision to do business within the county and those who didn’t, either intentionally or by more happenstance, it wasn’t the only race where spending was important.

In one of the costliest contests for Converse County Sheriff in decades — if not ever — the two Republican candidates, incumbent Clint Becker and Keri McNare, poured a combined $20,528 into it.

Four other groups reported separately spending $3,949 on newspaper ads, all in support of Becker but independently of his campaign, bringing the total spent on the Republican primary to $24,447. (There is no Democrat on the general ballot, so Becker is expected to win handily.)

McNare outspent the sheriff nearly 2-1 (not counting the outside groups) and picked up 40.4% of the vote to Becker’s 59.4%.

She spent about 99% of that $13,393 within Converse County. Becker reported total expenditures of $7,135, with 53% spent with county businesses.

With the outside groups included, efforts to get him re-elected cost $11,084, and the percentage spent locally increased to a much-higher 70%.