GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Commission overstepped its authority with a horse racing resolution that essentially gave 307 Horse Racing exclusive rights to off-track betting in the county and forced the closure of several businesses.

This is according to the Wyoming Supreme Court, which last week sided with the district judge who ruled the 2021 resolution overstepped the commissioners’ boundaries.

In March 2022, District Judge F. Scott Peasley of Douglas ruled that the commissioners exceeded their authority by passing a resolution that gave the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.

No specific company was named in the resolution, which was written by Commissioner Colleen Faber, but 307 Horse Racing had signed an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing.

When the resolution passed, 307 Horse Racing became the only operator that could provide off-track betting in Campbell County.

At the end of June, the county appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the commissioners had the authority to restrict off-track betting in Campbell County and to revoke prior approvals that didn’t conform to these restrictions.

The resolution essentially forced Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs to close down their off-track betting locations in Gillette. They remained close for several months, reopening only when Peasley decided the resolution had no power as long as the litigation was pending.

“The County has no permitting authority under these provisions and nothing in this statutory language authorizes Campbell County to revoke an approval after the Gaming Commission has issued the permits and authorized simulcasting,” the Supreme Court wrote.