Supreme Court refuses to limit scope of Manlove charge

Manlove, through her attorney, Stephen Melchior, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Among other allegations, the formal charge alleges Manlove directed her staff not to report overtime, which is a complaint that would fall under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. In the petition for writ of prohibition, Hill argued that, by considering allegations that Manlove violated federal law, the board would be acting outside of its jurisdiction, as the board is limited to considering alleged violations of the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct, and determining an FLSA violation would fall to the U.S. Department of Labor and appropriate federal and state courts.

Hill also asked the court to prevent the board from considering personnel matters referred to in the formal charge, including allegations that Manlove “purg(ed) the District Attorney’s office of competent attorneys and staff on her first day in office,” “fail(ed) to properly supervise her legal assistant” and “engag(ed) in abusive behavior toward lawyers and office staff to a degree that they resigned their positions.” Hill argued that these types of complaints should be handled by the Human Resources Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.