Suspect in toddler death held without bond in Laramie County jail

At the Thursday court appearance, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove argued Lamb should be held without bond because he is “the sole identified suspect in an aggravated child abuse and homicide investigation.” Cheyenne Police announced Feb. 23 they were recommending Lamb be charged with aggravated child abuse and murder.

“Mr. Lamb is aware of that, and I think that that makes him a flight risk,” Manlove said.

It’s unclear when the District Attorney’s office might officially file new charges against Lamb related to Rivera’s death, though autopsy results are not expected for another four to six weeks.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers ordered Lamb be held without bond in the Laramie County jail, pending his trial and bond revocation evidentiary hearings.

Rogers set hearings for both bond revocation petitions, as well as a trial in the underlying domestic violence case, for the week of July 19.

At 1:23 a.m. Feb. 28, 2020, Cheyenne Police responded to a report of domestic battery on Desmet Drive. Orona told officers she was “attacked” by Lamb, who she had been dating for about five months, according to court documents.