Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with deputy identified

CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect killed over the weekend amid an exchange of gunfire with a deputy. The deputy survived the shooting and has been described as doing OK.

In a brief statement Monday providing updated details of the shooting incident, LCSO said that "the deceased suspect from this shooting incident has been identified as 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne."

No further details about Tillman were available from local authorities. He does not appear to have a criminal record involving any felonies in Laramie County, based on a search performed for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by an official in the Laramie County District Court Clerk's Office.

On Saturday, a deputy had been shot but survived after a suspect in a robbery of a student at Laramie County Community College later opened fire following a brief, slow-speed chase. The shooting incident occurred in approximately the 3500 block of Miles Court.

As of Monday, the sheriff’s deputy remained in the hospital at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and still was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. LCSO further described the deputy's condition as "still recovering."

The deputy-involved shooting incident continues to be under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. DCI typically investigates such incidents for LCSO. Sheriff Danny Glick had requested this involvement.

Once DCI finishes its review, it may write a report, according to Forrest Williams, interim director of the state agency.

"Our report on this situation will be provided to the district attorney's office," Williams told the WTE Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0