Sweetwater County eyes voluntary separations to avoid layoffs

GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Sweetwater County commissioners are looking at another voluntary separation program to possibly head off future layoffs.

The commissioners discussed the program Tuesday. According to Garry McLean, director of human resources for the county, the program had been offered eight times in the last decade.

The program allows for employees close to retirement age to take an early retirement buyout. The goal is to either redistribute the responsibilities associated with a position to others within a department or to retire a higher-paid position and replace it with a lower-paid, less experienced worker, thus saving the county money it spends in wages.

“We reduced the number of county employees by around 44 positions, with savings in excess of $15 million,” McLean said to the commissioners.

He said he brought the issue to the commissioners to gauge if they want to follow through with establishing the program. He said in the past, employees have been paid $30,000 in cash or health insurance to take part in the program. McLean said the program originated with employees who wanted to retire, but were unable to afford it. He also said he spoke with 20 employees in the past few months about a program.

