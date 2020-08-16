You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweetwater County eyes voluntary separations to avoid layoffs
View Comments

Sweetwater County eyes voluntary separations to avoid layoffs

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
sweetwater county logo

GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Sweetwater County commissioners are looking at another voluntary separation program to possibly head off future layoffs.

The commissioners discussed the program Tuesday. According to Garry McLean, director of human resources for the county, the program had been offered eight times in the last decade.

The program allows for employees close to retirement age to take an early retirement buyout. The goal is to either redistribute the responsibilities associated with a position to others within a department or to retire a higher-paid position and replace it with a lower-paid, less experienced worker, thus saving the county money it spends in wages.

“We reduced the number of county employees by around 44 positions, with savings in excess of $15 million,” McLean said to the commissioners.

He said he brought the issue to the commissioners to gauge if they want to follow through with establishing the program. He said in the past, employees have been paid $30,000 in cash or health insurance to take part in the program. McLean said the program originated with employees who wanted to retire, but were unable to afford it. He also said he spoke with 20 employees in the past few months about a program.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News