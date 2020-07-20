Sweetwater County officials investigating drowning death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials are investigating the death of a Sweetwater County man who appears to have drowned Saturday.

Frank M. Ortega, 63, of Green River was snorkeling alone in windy conditions about 50 feet off the shore of Flaming Gorge Reservoir between Squaw Hollow and Anvil Draw, according to a Monday morning news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

Ortega's friends lost sight of him and immediately searched the shoreline by boat. They found him and attempted to revive him after pulling him from the water but were unsuccessful, according to the announcement.

An AirMed helicopter left Rock Springs for the area at first responders' request, but Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal activity is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

