Sweetwater County woman dies after contracting COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweetwater County woman died Wednesday, eight days after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials there announced Thursday.

The woman was in her 90s and lived in Green River, according to an announcement from the Sweetwater County District Board of Health. She is the second Sweetwater County resident to die from the disease this week.

Wyoming has now recorded 23 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

She initially tested positive on July 7 and was in fair condition while managing her symptoms at home, the announcement states. Her condition deteriorated and her symptoms, which included body aches, fatigue and a cough, worsened enough that she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She died Wednesday afternoon.

The woman suffered from preexisting health conditions that are known to put people at higher risk of serious illness or medical complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.