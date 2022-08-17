Sweetwater Downs kicks off 2022 horse racing season

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday.

Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and jockeys from all over the western United States.

The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.

“We are looking forward to offering a variety of memorable events for racegoers — from serious racing fans to those seeking family-friendly activities,” said Sweetwater Downs General Manager Eugene Joyce. “And we are especially proud that this year our partners have committed to a $1 million investment to improve the facilities at Sweetwater for all to enjoy.

Now, a day at the races truly means excitement and entertainment for everyone,” Joyce continued. “There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the horses and jockeys up close and cheering them on to the finish line.”

Fans will be able to wager on up to 9 races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival.

Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.

The 12th season of live horse racing begins Saturday, Aug. 20, and extends through Sunday October 2.

Race fans unable to attend live racing in person can place bets at any Horse Palace location and enjoy the latest game additions where a nearly $800,000 jackpot was recently won.

The nine locations include two in Casper, two in Cheyenne and one in Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

For more information on live racing at Sweetwater Downs, visit: wyominghorseracingdata. com.