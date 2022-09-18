Taking care of business: Rawhide teachers build relationships through morning music tradition

GILLETTE — Thursday morning began with Saturday night fever.

Just after 8 a.m., the sun’s light filtered through the smoky air, and the quirky jams of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” glided in the breeze from a Bluetooth speaker set up outside Rawhide Elementary School. John Travolta and Karen Gorney were nowhere to be seen, but in their place stood the dancing crew of Hallard Jackson and Mary Knudsen.

The two, complete with their fanny packs and stop signs, greeted the children coming in for breakfast and their school day ahead with contagious smiles and goofy dance moves.

Although morning duty can sometimes be known as one of the most trying shifts of the day, no fatigue was seen in either Knudsen or Jackson’s faces.

They instead ran to their posts and transferred the passion with which they approach nearly every day to the students, receiving high fives and hugs from children who have now come to expect the new tradition that began outside the school last year.

“We’re just trying to get the kids excited for the day. Sometimes you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and you need a little cheer and joy before going into school for the day,” Jackson said. “School can be tough sometimes.”

Both of the school’s teachers have seen students who previously passed them by without making eye contact start to blossom, reciprocating the infectious spirit with a smile or nod.

The tradition started in 2021 after Jackson started his teaching career at the school about 10 miles north of town.

The novice physical education teacher was assigned morning duty alongside his mentor, Knudsen. It was there that he saw an opportunity.

“I’m a DJ and love music,” Jackson explained. “When I found out I had morning duty, I decided to bring out my speakers. It kind of started organically from there, so now I get to play music and dance and be goofy.”

Knudsen is teaching music at the school for her seventh year and said that in years past, she’d only tried playing some music outside on Fridays or sometimes in the hallways, but it never stuck.

“It just didn’t jive too well,” she said. “But when he brought out that portable speaker, his vibe and energy were so fun and I just fed off of it. The kids loved it and I remember he said, ‘Why can’t every day be a Friday.’”

Since then, the two have made it a point to bring the party to the front – no small task given the tempestuous Wyoming weather. Thursday morning was smoky, Friday morning was rainy and cold but the teachers now have expectations to uphold.

“I’ve gotten in some trouble from the kids a few times now,” Knudsen said with a laugh. When Jackson is gone for a day or in meetings, she said it is now on her to run and set up the speaker outside, or else.

Jackson has also gotten an earful from kids when he starts the music just a few minutes late.

“Sometimes kids show up a little earlier and we get the music going a few seconds late and they’re like, ‘Where’s the music?’” he said.

Then, the two apologize and get right back into the groove, filling the space outside with a rocking vibe.

But the good fun is also two-fold.

The music, cheer and joyfulness on full display outside creates a space where children feel safe and relationships are built. It’s also a place where the smiles of the kids bring happiness to the teachers who also have their tough mornings.

“I think it’s really important that we’re doing this,” Jackson said. “As teachers, we want to make sure we’re building those relationships and it starts first thing in the morning. You’ve got to break those shells.”

By seeing the two dancing and having fun outside like big kids, the teachers believe it helps open the door for kids struggling to approach them. Even though it’s a little more professional in the classroom, the children know that the two at the front of the class are still the same people they saw outside just an hour or two before.

“When you can show a little of your personality and really get down on their level, even if it’s doing a high kick or a spin, that’s important,” Knudsen said.

She said that as a child, she was the student that always needed a little extra attention, whether that be a smile or nod of approval. But she also pointed out that the times teachers are living in now allow for a little extra groove.

Her mother taught in the 1980s and at that time, a certain look and style of the buttoned-up professional was expected. Now, Knudsen believes teachers have more freedom and can be a little more carefree.

“It’s important for kids to see you don’t have to be a person in front of them in a power position where they’re fearful if they mess up and make a mistake,” she said.

The antics outside allow the students to see that the two are human, just the same as they are. They are not solely the educators of the next generation but also fun-lovers and dancers who have their own personalities students may otherwise not see.

And since they are human, the two experience some days when it’s hard to bring the same energy.

On those days, the students help the teachers.

“It makes me emotional thinking about it because I never think about how teachers are people too and we have bad days,” Knudsen said. “But as the music goes on and those kids come at you with smiles on their faces, it’s those days that (the music ritual) makes me a happier teacher, too. The kids bring it more out of us on certain days.”

The stop signs are new to the duo this year, ensured by Dane Weaver the school’s new principal.

They were meant to help direct the traffic going in and out of the school and they do, but just like everything else the two teachers do, the signs also have a dual nature.

“(Weaver) probably did not know that he gave me a new tool and prop to use as well,” Jackson said with a chuckle. “It’s a microphone, piano, tambourine, sometimes the kids look a little concerned because they don’t know what I’ll use it for.”

His props help complete and enliven the music each day, ranging from old rock to country to Kidz Bop. It’s like a musical education all wrapped up in 30 minutes.

But most of all, it’s the knowledge that students now expect from the two teachers. The knowledge that the two will be outside to greet them, dancing and smiling, every day. And as far as the two teachers are concerned, they don’t mean to stop.

“We are the show,” Jackson said. “And we will keep on with it and keep putting smiles on the kids’ and our faces, showing you can have some fun, even at school.”

For every student who enters the doors at Rawhide, they can rest easy knowing that the day ahead contains at least one moment of joy, which for some is just enough to keep returning every day.