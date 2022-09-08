Tales from Queen Elizabeth's Wyoming visit

The queen is in the middle of a stroll through downtown Sheridan. She’s wearing a matching pink coat and dress, and black gloves. A purse is hanging from her left arm.

A crowd of denim-clad residents watch her from the other side of the road — right by the Mint Bar. One of the spectators is wearing a cowboy hat.

The photograph, taken by former Billings Gazette photographer Bob Zellar, was captured during Queen Elizabeth II’s historic visit to Wyoming in October 1984.

The queen died Thursday in Balmoral Castle after a period of medical supervision, according to statements by Buckingham Palace. She was 96.

Elizabeth traveled to Wyoming to spend time with Lord and Lady Porchester. Lady Porchester — a good friend of the queen’s — was the sister of former Sen. Malcolm Wallop of Wyoming. Lord Porchester was the queen’s former racing manager.

It was a “strictly private” affair, a Wallop aide said at the time. He wasn’t sure if the queen and senator would cross paths. (Apparently, Wallop had been a guest on Queen Elizabeth’s yacht during her visit to the U.S. in 1983, however.)

Her Majesty flew into Sheridan from Kentucky, where the seasoned equestrian visited almost a dozen horse farms, the Star-Tribune reported.

A crowd of fans welcomed her at the town’s airport. Another photo by Zellar shows a young girl handing her a bouquet of flowers.

The queen spent a few days at Wallop’s estate, Canyon Ranch, about 15 miles south of Sheridan. It was founded in 1888 by O.H. Wallop, who immigrated to the U.S. from England. He served in both the Wyoming Legislature and the British House of Lords.

Paul Wallop — son of Malcolm and great-grandson of O.H. — now runs Canyon Ranch with his wife, Sandra.

He wasn’t there for the queen’s stay — at the time, he was working at Triangle X Ranch in Grand Teton National Park.

He remembers eating dinner with his coworkers and hearing news of her visit pop up on the radio.

“My boss looked at me and said, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’” Wallop said.

But his family would eventually fill him in.

The queen spent some quiet time on the ranch, and arranged a visit to downtown Sheridan. Elizabeth stopped at two stores: Ritz Sporting Goods and King’s Saddlery. Later on, she had dinner at the former Maverick Supper Club, Wallop said.

“It was always kind of joked that it was the first time she ever ordered from a menu,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s true. That may be just something a bunch of locals decided.”

She also dropped by the Bradford Brinton Memorial. Billings Gazette photos show her talking with the memorial’s former caretaker, Andy Kukuchka and former Sheridan County Sheriff Bill Johnson.

Incidentally, Elizabeth’s visit coincided with the beginning of hunting season in Wyoming.

All the locals seemed to be toting rifles in their cars. And King’s Guard personnel accompanying the queen were understandably uneasy, Wallop said.

According to Wallop, they asked Johnson if he could push hunting season back a few days.

“Well, they could probably ask,” the sheriff replied. “But if we do that, then the only thing that would be in season might be your queen.”

The front page of her vacation itinerary was donated to the Museum of the Bighorns in Sheridan a few years back. “Programme,” it says in big, type-written letters. “For the private visit to the United States of Her Majesty the Queen.”