Tax the super wealthy? Wyoming lawmakers pass on the idea.

Bob McLaurin, the director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and a resident of Jackson, said that he and others in the community would have been supportive of such a proposal, even if the residents of Jackson were the only ones impacted by it.

“We’ve lived off of the largesse of the fossil fuel industry for a long time,” McLaurin said. “This is our contribution to the state. We don’t have oil and gas, we don’t have minerals, we have real estate. By the end of the year, this will be a $2 billion industry. What’s going on with the price escalation in Teton County with COVID… it’s nothing like I’ve never seen before.”

“The intention is not to tax the working class in Wyoming,” added Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson. “We’re really talking about a whole other class of person.”

He added most states have a real estate transfer tax from 0.1% to over 1%.”

Like the income tax, that proposal went nowhere, causing concern among lawmakers like Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who postponed her retirement to help the state as it grapples with an unprecedented fiscal crisis and a structural deficit that lawmakers, to-date, have shown little appetite in resolving.