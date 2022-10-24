Teacher: KKK photo’s use misinterpreted

CHEYENNE — Central High School English teacher Shannon Black responded Friday to concerns about an old photo of people dressed in KKK attire. She said its contemporary purpose in her classroom was misunderstood. She said in a statement sent by local attorney Greg Hacker that much of the speculation was inaccurate, leading to hurtful assumptions about her intentions.

She was not able to discuss this previously because she was cooperating with a now-complete Laramie County School District 1 investigation.

She said the situation “snowballed into a cruel and wrong speculation about me and my family, which is literally the opposite of the truth.”

Tara Tomlin, the parent of the student who reported the photo, had brought the concerns to the district. She spoke with Central High Principal Karen Dellbridge and Black and followed up with Superintendent Margaret Crespo.

She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Wednesday she was hesitant to discuss the excuses Black gave, “because there is no excuse that is sufficient.”

She said she was aware the teacher says it was used for education, and both Tomlin and LCSD1 officials say it was not used in teaching this school year.

Tomlin said she was concerned the image could hurt students, and she pushed for the district to educate faculty and staff on these issues. She didn’t have any comment on Black’s statement Friday.

“The picture at issue is actually a small, two inches by three inches, photocopy of an old photograph taken in 1913 by my grandmother, who was 8 years old at the time,” Black said in the written statement. “My grandmother did not even understand at the time what was going on and thought that she was taking a picture of some kind of parade. My grandmother gave me the picture while I was in college because she thought I would be interested to see how openly racism, and a racist organization like the KKK, operated in those days.”

She said the picture didn’t show any family member as part of the KKK. Black explained she never told anyone it shows any of her family.

“It is not only wrong, but especially cruel for anyone to suggest that I or my family somehow support or have been affiliated with the KKK,” the teacher wrote. “Neither I nor any of her family have ever had any affiliation or sympathy with the KKK or what they stand for. I am a lifelong supporter of racial equality, acceptance and understanding.”

Black said she kept the picture over the years not to promote or idealize the clan, but rather for the opposite reason – to show how openly racism was practiced and accepted at that time.

She teaches about such books as “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.

“Nothing about having or using the photograph was in any way a promotion of the KKK or of racism,” Black wrote.

She said it was inaccurate that it was “displayed.” The photocopy was kept behind her desk, “so that I would be able to locate it when and if I might use it in instruction.”

In hindsight, she said she recognized it would have been better to put the picture entirely out of sight so there would be no misunderstandings. She said she could explain the content and purpose if she showed it while teaching about the novels.

“I never imagined that someone would happen to view the picture back where it was stored and make the incorrect assumption that I was promoting the KKK,” she said.

Black supported the school district’s work to look into the situation and resolve the concerns. She said she hopes everyone can move forward now that misunderstanding has been clarified.

She criticized people on social media who “do not have any actual knowledge to make unfounded accusations and hurtful attacks against me and my family.”

Crespo told the WTE the district had no comment on Black’s statement, and the superintendent confirmed that the investigations were complete. She said officials looked into the circumstances of whether the photo had existed, how quickly it was removed and the process. She said they engaged the advocacy team to work with the family.

The superintendent said she can’t reveal whether Black was put on leave, would continue to teach or provide other details. She said the teacher made her own statement, and she wanted to honor it.

“Our focus as we move forward is that we really all have to come together as a community,” Crespo said, “understanding that we want every student and staff member to feel a sense of belonging in the district.”

One of the benefits of a board-approved curriculum is that Crespo said it clarifies what the materials are and the expectations for families and teachers. She said there are opportunities for the district to revisit the curriculum, as it does in a typical cycle.

Sankofa African Heritage Awareness founder James Peebles told the WTE he didn’t see a place for the photo in class, even after reading Black’s statement. He supported Tomlin reporting this to the district, and he attended the meeting with Crespo held Monday.

“It seems to me just like the farmer locking the stable door after the horse has run out,” he said.

He said students were left without key information, because “it was just a photo that was occupying space in her sacred place, where she wanted it. That’s just a matter of being discovered.”

Peebles said the teacher had a right to share her side, which he didn’t believe helped the situation.

He said no intelligent person with a college degree should have left it out at a time when they were not teaching particular books or time in history.

He noted there were prior issues at McCormick Junior High and there has been recent bullying of minority students in the district.

“Some kids are passionate, and the hurt stays within them,” Peebles said. “There’s no telling how many kids she’s already hurt with that picture in that class.”