Teacher releases album after 20-year musical hiatus

CHEYENNE — Usually, you’d see Jeff Bailey courtside, holding a clipboard and barking calls at a Cheyenne South basketball game. Now, you can find him on an album cover.

Twenty years removed from his time as a musician while attending the University of Wyoming, his self-produced solo album, “Orange Moon,” is available to stream on all major U.S. music platforms.

Many Cheyenne residents recognize the name Bailey for his nearly 10-year career as basketball coach, first at Cheyenne East, his alma mater, and now at South, where he’s in his fourth season. Others might know him from serving as an art teacher at each school for an even longer amount of time.

“When people are able to listen to this album from beginning to end, they’re almost going to get a sense of a timeline of my life in a lot of ways,” Bailey said in a phone interview.

Music has always been a major part of his life. At one point, his band was opening for five-time Grammy award winner Christopher Cross, yet Bailey put his guitar down shortly after graduating from college.

When COVID-19 came around, he picked it back up, along with a bass guitar, drum kit, keyboard (his brother, Brian, helped out on piano for some tracks), synthesizer and every other instrument featured on “Orange Moon.” The time period forced him to reflect, and became the catalyst for a drive that had already been building through the years.

In a way, he was disappointed with himself. He played guitar as a hobby, but his cousin, who played with him in college, prodded him about getting serious about it once again. The important things in life, like his wife, children and career, leave him with no regrets. He said it feels good to be making music again.

He’s not the same kid making whatever music he feels like making. He’s got a day job, and the music he chooses to release is a reflection of him, and must be carefully calculated.

Before he began, Bailey had to decide how candid he would be in his songwriting.

“I’ve thought about how others would interpret the music, even people that I might not show it to,” Bailey said, laughing. “You know, like the (basketball) players.”

While he wouldn’t reveal his inspirations, the content of the songs plummets to emotional lows and spikes back up to positive peaks, finding a spectrum of emotions. Bailey wrote the closing song, “Stevie Lynn,” about a close friend’s 3-year-old daughter, who died suddenly during the pandemic.

He countered the sad narrative with a playful instrumental, to lighten the mood a little and make the song not one of mourning, but remembrance.

“The syncopation with the drums and different things like that are just playful enough to where you get a good feeling from the song,” Bailey said. “He sent me a clip of her voice talking at a very young age. I threw in the clip of that at the very end, and he was bawling when he heard it.”

“Home” is a song Bailey wrote and recorded on a shoddy recording device 15 years ago and then locked away. Returning to it recently, he found it to be the most difficult song to perfect for the album. While the core sentiment of the lyrics still resonated with him, enough had changed that he was rewriting and re-recording the song several times before striking the right note.

Dropping six solid months into this project meant that he wasn’t going to squander the opportunity. He recorded, mixed and engineered this album in his free time, when he wasn’t preparing for class or getting his team ready for the season.

Equal parts satisfying and frustrating, he taught himself the basics of production from the start, like how to compress up to 60 tracks and equalize the audio levels. He did it in his basement, where the acoustics are understandably subpar, which only created more of a learning curve.

Bailey’s focus is on the music, and he’s not particularly worried about what other people think. He does joke that he’s waiting for a student to mention the album in class.

He might just have to nip it in the bud and play it for them.

“There a lot of very deep personal things on the album, but I think that’s the only way to really get through to an audience, Bailey said. “If you really want to do that, and you want to connect with people outside of what you do, you need to be need to be able to do that.”

