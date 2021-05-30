Tech startup brings wearable technology to beef industry

“The cattle industry is moving toward more information,” Lockhart said. “And the more information you can add to your product, basically, the more value you’re going to add to your product.”

Convincing Jacksonites to support local producers has been a core part of the Lockhart mission since brothers Chase and Cody Lockhart took over the family operation a decade ago and focused on getting their beef into local markets. By now, most folks in town know the story of the multigenerational ranch and its grass-fed cattle, so it’s not entirely clear how much of a difference a QR code will make.

But if the popularity of farmers markets and farm-to-table restaurants are any indication, consumers are willing to pay more for a meal with a backstory. Being able to provide those stories, which currently only the cowboys know, could increase the value of every cow on the Lockharts’ lot.

“The margins are tight in the red meat industry, so anything that you can do to add value to your product is going to be attractive,” Lockhart said, adding that this is where he sees the market going so “why not try to be on the front end of it?”