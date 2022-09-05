Teen dies, 3 injured in rollover crash in Cheyenne

A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night in Cheyenne when the car he was driving rolled over.

The boy, who was not identified, was ejected from the car, Cheyenne police said. Three other passengers, all under 18, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Police say a Ford Taurus driven by the 16-year-old was speeding east on Lincolnway when he attempted to cross lanes of the road. He lost control of the Taurus, which traveled into a McDonald's parking lot, struck a curb and rolled.

The Taurus came to rest on a handicap parking pillar.

Police say they're still working to determine what led to the crash.