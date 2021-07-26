Teen dies in rollover crash in southeastern Wyoming

Star-Tribune staff
A Cheyenne teenager died Sunday after the car he was driving rolled along a state highway east of Laramie.
Zaden Aldrich was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The 16-year-old died at the scene.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The crash occurred Sunday evening on Wyoming Highway 211. Aldrich was driving a 2002 Subaru Outback that failed to negotiate a turn in the road, the highway patrol reported. The car left the highway and skidded before tripping and rolling.
Aldrich was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash.
Fifty-six people have died on Wyoming roads so far this year.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!