Teen dies in rollover crash in southeastern Wyoming

A Cheyenne teenager died Sunday after the car he was driving rolled along a state highway east of Laramie.

Zaden Aldrich was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The 16-year-old died at the scene.

The crash occurred Sunday evening on Wyoming Highway 211. Aldrich was driving a 2002 Subaru Outback that failed to negotiate a turn in the road, the highway patrol reported. The car left the highway and skidded before tripping and rolling.

Aldrich was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash.

Fifty-six people have died on Wyoming roads so far this year.

