 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen dies in rollover crash in southeastern Wyoming
0 Comments
top story

Teen dies in rollover crash in southeastern Wyoming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A Cheyenne teenager died Sunday after the car he was driving rolled along a state highway east of Laramie.

Zaden Aldrich was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. The 16-year-old died at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred Sunday evening on Wyoming Highway 211. Aldrich was driving a 2002 Subaru Outback that failed to negotiate a turn in the road, the highway patrol reported. The car left the highway and skidded before tripping and rolling.

Aldrich was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol. 

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash. 

Fifty-six people have died on Wyoming roads so far this year. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This woman wants to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in coal mine accident
Wyoming News

Man killed in coal mine accident

  • Updated

Jeff A. Wendland and four other workers were adding a section to the boom of a 200-ton crane at Black Thunder mine when fell onto the right side of his shoulder and neck area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News