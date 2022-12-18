Teens show off creativity, research in state makeup competition

GILLETTE — Blooming bruises made their way across Nathaniel Evan’s face.

Just 20 minutes before, the senior from Douglas had no blemishes on his skin, seated in a stiff chair in a Campbell County High School hallway. But in the next half hour, he sat still, watching the transformation of dark bruising spread.

“I guess you could say I threw a few punches at him,” senior Ally Miller said with a chuckle as she stood over him. “But the nice thing is, they didn’t even hurt.”

Miller stood with a makeup sponge in her right hand and a bruise makeup set in her left hand. She dabbed the wedge into the palette and transferred the myriad of colors onto Evan’s face gently, at odds with the painful reality she was creating in front of her.

As she worked, she explained the colors she had to use to match up with the storyline the two would soon present to a judge. Some colors create the appearance of days or week-old bruising, while others demonstrate fresh marks.

For their story, Evans and Miller needed fresh bruising, consistent with the “fight” Evans was in earlier that day with an elementary school student.

As Miller continued to work, so did those around her, using their hour of time to create a reality in keeping with a fictional story, just like artists have to do every time a play or production is performed. The students in the makeup competition at the Wyoming Thespian Festival earlier this month could choose to work within three different genres — moulage, fantasy or realistic.

Throughout the three days, fantastical characters reminiscent of childhood nightmares, gruesome injuries and realistic spins on models came through the judges table.

But besides the art of creating the real-life versions of images, students across the state also presented portfolios and serious research for how they created their representation, while also considering theater lights, safety and the reality of a situation in mind.

Although the makeup competition was a portion of the state festival, many of the students were also participating in multiple events either in the acting portions of plays or working through the technology and stage set-up at the Cam-plex.

Ayla Huff, a senior at Campbell County High School, was running around Dec. 9, trying to make it to each of her events. The senior was garbed in a black cape and completed makeup on herself to transform into a Broadway take of Bernadette Peters, the witch from “Into the Woods.”

Huff’s love of makeup began when she was 11 years old and since then, she’s learned to take multiple things into consideration when designing her craft.

She’s also learned it’s of utmost importance to communicate with her other models when working with them on set.

“I almost prefer to do my makeup more than other people’s because I don’t have to tell myself, ‘Open your mouth, open your eyes, close your eyes.’ You have to be a lot more gentle and you have to get used to working with a lot of faces,” she said.

The flexibility of makeup is something that also holds her interest.

“The fact that there’s almost no limits to what you can do is amazing. You can make yourself look so different. You can make yourself look really ugly, really pretty or completely different,” she said. “It’s very fun and entertaining for me and stimulates my brain.”

Brigette McClintock, who has volunteered with the state drama program for the last 12 years, helped others across the state turn the program into a national level competition and helped develop a teaching-style rubric versus the previous place rankings.

Students are judged now on the interpretation, design, execution and research of their work, changing from winning places to a development of the craft. McClintock said with the new version, students and judges are able to see progression from year to year, as well as knowing which category needs more focus.

She and the other judges look at the makeup itself but also the thought the students put in beforehand that is instrumental in behind the scenes work. Moulage makeup of a burn or car injury has to match up with what direction the car was traveling, and a chemical burn does not look the same as a burn from a fire.

“It’s a lot of critical thinking skills and problem solving skills. It’s not just, I want to use this pretty makeup and play with this palette, it’s really having a purpose behind what you do and thinking through, ‘Does this go in the play, does this go with my scenario, is this injury accurate to what I’m telling (the judge)?’” McClintock said.

Safety is also a concern when working with actors who perform under bright lights. Artists have to make sure that allergies and vision impairments with contacts or other props are taken into consideration or they could put their models in dangerous positions.

Another consideration is the different hairstyles and makeup that must coincide with the period of the performance.

“The kids are understanding the elements of an age period and the effect the makeup will have because the makeup we have today was not available then, so how do you make it look like it should’ve looked then with today’s product,” she said.

Huff spoke to the period pieces when she worked on the cast makeup for last year’s “Guys and Dolls” performance. Set in the 1920s, she considered that slim to no makeup would be used for the missionaries but the main character Cassie, a hot box dancer, needed red lips and rosy cheeks, a trend of the time.

“When I design a show or my kids design a show we talk about the time period,” McClintock said. “When we do the wigs, most of the people in the audience aren’t going to have any idea that this wig is period appropriate and they’re not going to realize that the makeup design that we did is because it’s period appropriate. But that’s the research we do to make it accurate to the play and to the genre of the play.”

And the work is not only for show. In the 12 years McClintock has coached and mentored students from Campbell County in the state competition, she said all but six students have been offered full-ride scholarships to college based on their performance. With an average of about 30 students competing each year, that’s more than 350 students who have received full-ride scholarships for mastery in their art.