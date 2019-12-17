Temperatures dipped as low as minus 26 degrees in central Wyoming on Monday

Temperatures plunged as low as minus 26 degrees Monday night in central Wyoming, the National Weather Service office in Riverton reported.
You have free articles remaining.
That low was recorded near Alcova Reservoir, but it was hardly the only reading well below zero that night. Negative 24 degree temperatures were recorded at Independence Rock and in Cokeville, according to the weather service.
The thermometer dipped to minus 18 in Afton and Farson, while Riverton bottomed out at minus 14.
Casper, meanwhile, was a relatively balmy 6 degrees, according to WeatherUnderground.