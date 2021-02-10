Temperatures plummet across Wyoming as weather service issues wind chill advisory

Even in a state known for its cold winters, the temperatures in Wyoming right now are brutal.

Thermometers plunged below zero early Wednesday, and even colder temperatures were forecast for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts lows in Casper of minus 9 on Thursday night, minus 15 on Friday night and minus 11 on Saturday.

For the past few weeks, cold air has been bottled up in Canada and Alaska, according to Jason Straub, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Riverton. The pattern recently changed and allowed the cold air to drop southward, where it will continue until next week, he said.

Highs were expected to barely climb above zero.

“There’s usually a good polar outbreak once a year,” Straub said. “Some years it can occur earlier; other years it can happen later. Last year, it occurred in early December and it lasted a week.”

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for much of the northeastern portion of the state, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 below zero at times.

