Temperatures plummet across Wyoming as weather service issues wind chill advisory

Even in a state known for its cold winters, the temperatures in Wyoming right now are brutal.
Thermometers plunged below zero early Wednesday, and even colder temperatures were forecast for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts lows in Casper of minus 9 on Thursday night, minus 15 on Friday night and minus 11 on Saturday.
For the past few weeks, cold air has been bottled up in Canada and Alaska, according to Jason Straub, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Riverton. The pattern recently changed and allowed the cold air to drop southward, where it will continue until next week, he said.
Highs were expected to barely climb above zero.
“There’s usually a good polar outbreak once a year,” Straub said. “Some years it can occur earlier; other years it can happen later. Last year, it occurred in early December and it lasted a week.”
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for much of the northeastern portion of the state, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 below zero at times.
Those conditions can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service warned. Cold air will be dangerous to young livestock and pets. People are advised to bring pets inside if possible, or at least provide a warm shelter.
Wind Chill Advisory and High Wind Warning.
The advisory runs through 11 a.m. Monday.
“The best advice is to spend as little time out as possible,” Straub said. “Avoid exposure of any skin surface to outside air — as little as possible. (Keep) outside travel to a minimum during the coldest times and (make sure) to have an emergency pack with provisions if travel is necessary.”
Meanwhile, a winter storm watch was issued for western Wyoming, with 8 to 16 inches of snow possible in the mountains. That could make travel difficult.
Heavy snow is possible across western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Be sure to check the forecast if you plan on traveling.
Warmer temperatures, at least by February standards, are expected by Monday.
“(It’s) just a normal winter happening,” he said. “The pattern change is not unusual for this time of year. Sometimes it happens in January other times in February.”
If you have pets, make sure they are safe from the cold. Temperatures will be brutally cold through the weekend. There will also be snow, mainly in the west, Thursday to Saturday.