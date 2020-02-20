Temperatures plunged below minus 30 degrees in parts of Wyoming on Thursday morning

A bitter cold system plunged temperatures below minus 30 degrees in parts of Wyoming on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A temperature of negative 36 was recorded in the Sublette County community of Daniel on Thursday morning, the weather service reported. Other low temperatures around the state included:

minus 34 at Grant Village in Yellowstone;

minus 31 at Fossil Butte National Monument near Kemmerer;

minus 29 at Elk Mountain;

minus 27 in Afton;

minus 26 at Old Faithful;

minus 24 near Farson;

minus 20 at Independence Rock; and

minus 15 in Ten Sleep;

minus 13 in Rawlins.

Temperatures were forecast to climb into the 20s on Thursday afternoon, although gusty winds are expected.

In western Wyoming, regulators declared an ozone action day for the Upper Green River Basin. Emissions mixed with cold temperatures can result in higher concentrations of ground-level ozone.

