Ten inches of snow have fallen on the Crater Ridge Fire — but it's not out yet

Evans Kirol said that the number of people working on the fire has been gradually reduced in the last several weeks, as the blaze becomes more contained, workers time out and other more urgent fires to the west have called people away.

Before the snow arrived, rain and cooler temperatures in the area have been helping the firefighting effort.

The fire, between Sheridan and Lovell near the Montana border, began on July 17 from a suspected lightning strike.

The snow has also allowed some trails and roads that were closed due to the fire to be opened back up. On the flip side, the storm closed some additional roads starting on Saturday, when the Bighorns started getting their first flakes.

“They were not able to access the fire on Saturday,” Evans Kirol said. “The roads are very slick, and some of them are not safe to be driving on when conditions are bad.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Bighorn area, effective through the end of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 60s through the weekend.

Even with snow on the ground, Evans Kirol said the Shoshone National Forest recently saw six small wildfires start from unattended fires in camping areas.

Fires can melt the snow around them, she said, and can then catch on the exposed grass or brush nearby. All fires should be put out and cool to the touch before campers or visitors leave their sites.

