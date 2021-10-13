Ten inches of snow have fallen on the Crater Ridge Fire — but it's not out yet

The Bighorn Mountains have received more than 10 inches of snow in this year’s first big storm.
But a fire that’s been burning there since July still isn’t out.
Even with heavy snowfall — some peaks in the area have gotten as much as 15 inches — U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Sara Evans Kirol said the Crater Ridge Fire likely still has pockets of heat hiding in logs and trees in the area.
“It’s pretty hot in some places, so it doesn’t just go out right away,” Evans Kirol said. “It could be smoldering deep down.”
Once things warm up and the snow begins to melt, she said, the fire activity could still pick back up.
But for now, the snowfall has largely diminished the fire’s activity, and reduced the need for people fighting it down to a crew of nine. Most of the hands working the fire now are from local agencies, Evans Kirol said.
“It tends to take a lot to put these bigger, hotter fires out,” Evans Kirol said. “So they’re still going to have people on there, watching and monitoring just to make sure it doesn’t take off again next week, or when the snow melts.”
The Crater Ridge Fire spans 7,682 acres as of Wednesday morning, and has been 70% contained for nearly a month.
Evans Kirol said that the number of people working on the fire has been gradually reduced in the last several weeks, as the blaze becomes more contained, workers time out and other more urgent fires to the west have called people away.
Before the snow arrived, rain and cooler temperatures in the area have been helping the firefighting effort.
The fire, between Sheridan and Lovell near the Montana border, began on July 17 from a suspected lightning strike.
The snow has also allowed some trails and roads that were closed due to the fire to be opened back up. On the flip side, the storm closed some additional roads starting on Saturday, when the Bighorns started getting their first flakes.
“They were not able to access the fire on Saturday,” Evans Kirol said. “The roads are very slick, and some of them are not safe to be driving on when conditions are bad.”
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Bighorn area, effective through the end of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise to the low 60s through the weekend.
Even with snow on the ground, Evans Kirol said the Shoshone National Forest recently saw six small wildfires start from unattended fires in camping areas.
Fires can melt the snow around them, she said, and can then catch on the exposed grass or brush nearby. All fires should be put out and cool to the touch before campers or visitors leave their sites.
